When [Billiam]’s beloved Logitech G13 game pad went to that great spectate room in the sky, he decided to pay homage by designing a custom, more ergonomic replacement from the desk up. Grab a spoon and dig into the story of [Billiam]’s journey toward Sherbet, because it’s a sweet ride.
Here’s the scoop: like a lot of DIY game pads and keyboards, Sherbet is based on the Teensy. We often see the micro USB coming straight off the Teensy, especially in clear acrylic builds, but [Billiam] added a USB breakout board so there’s no direct stress on the Teensy itself.
One of [Billiam]’s design challenges comes from the game pad placement — he has a tall desk and uses a keyboard tray, so it has to fit the space and leave enough room for his hand. Fortunately, there are low-profile mechanical switches out there, although the keycap options are strongly limited. We love that [Billiam] embedded a tiny ceramic bearing into one of them to use as a homing bump, because that’s a great idea.
If you want to take a crack at this project, [Billiam] has all the goodies laid out. [Billiam] wanted to use QMK firmware, but they didn’t have joystick support yet, so he’s got an Arduino sketch running in the meantime.
We love a good custom game pad around here, especially if they can reprogram themselves.
5 thoughts on “Sherbet Custom Game Pad Is Smooth And Sweet”
idk why people go with the teensy, there are cheaper alternatives with native usb. my go to is the pro micro (chinese knockoff of course). usually go for $2-3 bucks.
The Teensy has more pins… If your matrix is big a Pro Micro doesn’t have enough pins.
But for small keyboards, all sort of pads, and ps2 to USB conversions, you’re right!
Are those Cherry ML clones?
“linear Kailh Choc switches from NovelKeys”
Not according to deskthority.