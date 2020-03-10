The see-through electronics craze of the ’80s and ’90s clearly had an effect on [MisterM], and we can totally relate. Those candy-colored components inside undoubtedly launched a few thousand kids in the direction of electronics, as we can attest.
Though the odds seemed very much against him, [MisterM] was able to fit all the necessary components for a scrolling IoT notifier inside a standard cassette tape. It took a bit of surgery on both the Raspberry Pi Zero W and the donor cassette in the name of getting all the components to fit in such a tight space. We’re glad he kept at it, because it looks amazing.
The Raspi uses Adafruit.IO and IFTTT to get all kinds of notifications — tweets, weather, soil moisture, you name it — and scrolls them across an 11×7 LED matrix. A vibrating disc motor gives a buzzing heads up first, so [MisterM] doesn’t miss anything. Hit the break button and flip this thing over, because the build video is all queued up on the B-side.
If you’d rather play around with cassette decks, add in some playback speed potentiometers to mess with the sound, or go all out and make a Mellotron.
10 thoughts on “IoT Cassette Scroller Never Needs A Pencil”
Is only blinkenlights? Does not turn boombox into wifi audio device with track display??
yeah wtf why is it on hackaday, huuuuge missed potential, maybe if it where some kid id be ok with it cause its important to acknowledge their work but iv seen this guys projects, and this is just low brow for him. especially since he was once featured on instructables and won many contests. sticking a pi into just a cassette is nothing remarkable, even given the fact with all the kiddos around here building their RPI game-boys.
I see though he’s not gonna get a head/output tranducer in there without a pi repackage though. IF we wanted to roll our own I think we’d be smarter to go for ESP8266/32 guts, perhaps this https://github.com/chunter1/ESP8266_WLAN_speaker and (click username link) would give us a clue.
Curses, foiled again!!
ESP8266 board I have on hand is also too much of a fatass to cram into a cassette, let the spindles turn and leave clearance for a head.
RE: RW;
Nice project and all but i was really envisioning a wifi enabled cassette i could stick in my old Jeep that doesn’t even have a radio anymore.
the display could be on my phone, the app that controls the device.
but still need a cord for power, i guess. battery would be hard pressed. i’d rather never touch it again, once inserted into the tape deck.
You can dig bluetooth versions out of Amazon if that would work for you.
Missed opportunity, using the magnetic tape itself to store the patterns for the led matrix. Then you program the display by recording audio onto the tape.
So it’s just an arduino with some peripherals? The case is only a decoration and fills no functional need?
Missed Opportunity #42
Put a tape head in the case to interface with a tape deck, as the audio out for the Pi. That way the audio source cous be anything the Pi could stream.
I thought this was going to be something cool. It would be interesting to see if you could say make a talking clock that has all the numbers and AM and PM recorded on the tape, along with either a subsonic tone that could be used as an index or an optical encoder on the reels and quickly slew the tape back and forth to tell the time with a minimal delay between the numbers. I doubt the tape would last real long, but it would be pretty cool. I think the subsonic tone would be better as you could count the cycles and if the tape stretched, and encoder would start to be off the mark, but the cycle count off the tape would always be correct. Interesting project idea…