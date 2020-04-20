There’s a problem with fuses. On the face of it, testing would seem to be a one-shot deal — exceed the rated current and see if it blows. But once you know the answer, the device is useless. If only there were a way to test fuses without damaging them.
As it turns out there is, and [Kerry Wong] weaves quite a tale about his attempts to non-destructively test fuses. The fuses in question are nothing fancy — just the standard glass tube type, from a cheap assortment kit off Amazon. Therein lies the problem: can such cheap devices be trusted? Finding out requires diving much deeper into the technology of fuses than many people will have done, including understanding how the thermal and electrical characteristics of the fuse element behave.
[Kerry]’s test setup is simple, consisting of a constant current power supply and a voltmeter across the fuse to measure the voltage drop caused by the resistance of the fuse element. As he ramps up the current, the voltage drop increases linearly due to the increase in resistance of the alloy with increasing temperature. That only lasts up to a point, where the fuse resistance starts increasing exponentially. Pushing much past the point where the resistance has doubled would blow the fuse, so that’s the endpoint of his tests. Perhaps unsurprisingly, his no-name fuses all went significantly beyond their rated current, proving that you get what you pay for. See the video below for the tests and an analysis of the results.
It’s handy to know there’s a way to check fuses without popping them, and we’ll file this one away for future reference. Don’t forget that you should always check the fuse when troubleshooting, because you never know what the last person did to it.
3 thoughts on “Test Unknown Fuses Without Destroying Them”
Did not watch the video but this is a goof up:
(quote) As he ramps up the current, the voltage drop increases linearly due to the increase in resistance (/quote)
Voltage ramps up liniearly because voltage = Current * Resistance. (with a constant resistance). The exponential part starts when the fuse starts heating up and it’s resistance also starts increasing.
Yep, came to say the same thing. Since V=IR, voltage will increase linearly with current without any change in the resistance. If R becomes dependent on I, then the change in V will become non-linear.
All fuses have a certain characteristic, begin with quick or slow blow. So a static current test does not give you enough data. You do not get any information about thermal time constants or I²t melting energy. The working of a fuse is a question of power and TIME.
The resistance change over temperature depends on the specific alloy used and the melting point of it is another variable.
Think of a tungsten bulb: It’s resistance increases more then tenfold (10 *) between room temperature and operating temp.