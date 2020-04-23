The Back And Forth Of Windshield Wipers And Patent Lawsuits

Who among us hasn’t dreamed of having some brainstorm idea, prototyping it, and then have some huge company put it into worldwide production? The problem is, that’s not really as easy as it sounds in most cases. Take the case of Robert Kearns. Never heard of him? You use the result of one of his patents pretty often; Kearns invented the intermittent windshield wiper.
If he had sold the patent to one of the big carmakers, this would be a short article. Not that he didn’t try. But it didn’t go very well and while, in the end, he prevailed, it was a very expensive victory.
“Neat, You Should Patent That!”
Early windshield wipers came with two settings: on and off. If it wasn’t raining very hard you had to turn the wipers on, then off, then on again a few seconds later. One of those minor annoyances, but an annoyance, nonetheless.
If you’ve driven a car made in this century, you know how an intermittent wiper works. You flip the switch and the wiper blade makes a pass. Then it waits a long time — usually a selectable long time — before it sweeps again. Just the ticket when you have a little sprinkling going on. Is this a solid enough invention to file a patent?
Patent law is a strange thing. An invention has to be non-obvious. You could argue that a wiper that pauses a bit ought to be pretty obvious, but there are several patents for just that thing. In 1923, Raymond Anderson patented an electro-mechanical design. He also mentions that others have made intermittent wipers using solenoids, but they were noisy. So the idea had to predate this 1923 filing. Like many things, it wasn’t a very practical idea until transistors came along. A British car maker’s engineer, J. C. Amos patented a solid-state intermittent wiper control circuit in 1961.
In 1964, three years later, Kearns patented his design. We aren’t patent lawyers, but it seems like people had thought of the idea and that using a transistor and an RC network to accomplish the goal probably was not novel. However, regardless of what you think of the grounds, Kearns got his patent. So we are halfway to our inventor-makes-good Cinderella story, right?
Windshield Wipers Inspired By the Eyelid
Kearns said that he had thought about the wiper because of an event that happened a decade prior while on his honeymoon. A champagne cork hit his left eye leaving him legally blind on that side. While driving through light rain, he found the wiper blade was distracting his already impaired vision. He thought about how the human eyelid didn’t blink on a fixed cycle and decided to try making a prototype.
He built a lab in his basement and used a windshield from the junkyard to do tests. In 1963, he had a prototype attached to a Ford Galaxie convertible. He drove that car to a meeting with executives at Ford.
Ford seemed interested but made no promises. They did ask him back for a second meeting, though. That meeting was with engineers who asked a lot of questions. They were apparently working on their own system for the upcoming Mercury. They continued to meet for two years, but Ford never offered him a business deal. By 1965, Ford stopped calling. I’m sure you can see where this is going. In 1969, Ford started offering electronic intermittent wipers.
In 1976, Kearns’ son Dennis took apart a wiper control box from a Mercedes-Benz. The circuit inside was an exact copy of the circuit in his Father’s patent. Kearns started looking at patent filings by Ford, General Motors, Volkswagon, and others. They had all just copied key elements of his design.
Legal Battles
Kearns filed lawsuits in 1977 against several car makers. While he had some legal help, he mostly acted as his own attorney. That cost him as apparently several cases were dismissed on technicalities an experienced attorney would have handled (for example, missing a deadline to file). It took 13 years, but Ford finally settled for $10.2 million. In 1992, Chrysler lost to the tune of $30 million, but an appeal and an attempt to go to the Supreme Court meant he didn’t really see that money until much later.
The cost was high. Kearns spent a lot of money pursuing these cases. He suffered a nervous breakdown and his long-standing marriage dissolved. While $10 million sounds like a lot — and that value in 1990 is closer to $20 million when adjusted for inflation — the real damages could have been much worse. In 1990, Ford had made 16.8 million cars with the wipers subject to the lawsuit. Kearns had been seeking $50 per infringement which would have over $800 million.
The carmakers did wait Kearns out in one way. By the time the cases settled, the patent had expired, meaning he only received damages during the term of the patent.
Pyrrhic Victory?
There’s a lot to think about here. While a patent is a great thing, it only helped Kearns because he was ready to go on a decade-long fight with companies that had much deeper pockets than he did. We aren’t sure the original patent was very novel and non-obvious, but the courts held them up, so that’s what counts.
This doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident either. An earlier case mentioned in this 1983 Washington Post article showed that Ford infringed on a power steering pump patent and had to pay a ten-cent royalty on 6.5 million pumps. There have been recent lawsuits over hybrid systems (settled), turn signals, and MIT-developed emissions systems (which they won). Ford’s been embroiled in lawsuits over patents from the very beginning. In 1903, George Selden sued Ford and four other automakers over his 1895 patent for the Selden Road Engine. Selden won but then lost on appeal.
The topic of patents is certainly a messy one. Many think of them as a protection for the inventor’s breakthrough. But then you see that Ford sometimes patents the shape of windshields — possibly to prevent third-parties from making replacements. It isn’t just Ford, of course. Patents have become a dog-eat-dog business tool. Right or wrong, you better have deep pockets to defend your patent.
Kearns, who died in 2005, was the subject of the 2008 film Flash of Genius where Greg Kinnear played the inventor. During his life, he’d filed quite a few lawsuits in his quest to protect his patent.
My grandfather invented a very simple automatic windshield wiper system that adjusts the speed depending on the level of precip. We helped him patent it, but were never able to do much with it. Anyway, that was 20 years ago, the patent is expired and you can now build this yourself for your car. Never adjust your windshield wipers again, because the sensor will do the work for you. Check it out here: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5949150A/en
That’s pretty cool!
Patent law makes a tiny bit more sense when you consider that patents aren’t for ideas, patents are for implementations. An intermittent windshield wiper may be obvious, but how exactly to build one is not obvious.
Well… it is a hard line to draw sometimes, though. For example, I think if you told anyone you wanted a intermittent windshield in those days they’d think of an RC circuit. Even today, you might think that to reduce BOM and cost although a little 8 bit MCU is sure cheap now. So you might argue the idea is nonobvious, but the implementation was pretty straightforward. And the idea wasn’t novel to this patent because other people had prior patents.
I had an employer who shall remain nameless. We used to patent common computer circuits all the time because we might have been the first ones to build them on silicon. I always likened that to someone patenting the first radio built on a PCB even though they didn’t own the radio patent or the PCB patent. But we had a lot of money and we got lots of patents.
I believe many modern cars have automatic wiper systems based on optically registering the rain through the windscreen. Your grandfather’s patent may have been too specific in that it seems to be implying an electrical moisture sensor mounted on the exterior of the vehicle. It’s otherwise very similar to other systems that have been used for at least a decade in quite modest cars.
Mine does this but I am not sure how it knows. I know sometimes it false positives on a clear day. I have also seen systems proposed that measure the torque on the wiper motors. If they are working hard it rests them on the theory that it is less work to swipe a wet windshield. Not sure if these were ever produced or not.
While it’s still an optical system, the 2019 Ford Edge uses an infrared emitter and receiver and looks for increased IR return caused by the backscatter of the beam from the rain drops. I don’t know if it’s a sensor issue or a control software issue, but sometimes it gets really stupid and runs the wipers on high speed during a mist or will park them prematurely and then immediately do a wipe cycle. It’s not so annoying as to be unusable, but it sure could be better.
We could always build it for ourselves, a patent prevents us from attempting to sell it to others.
I seem to remember that he actually didn’t get all that much of the settlement money. Apparently, to raise the cash needed for his legal fees, he sold off big parts of any settlement to investors. These investors put up cash for a percentage of any settlement, and they wound up with almost all of it.
The guy clearly was no economic genius.
The patent system has all but killed the home inventor. They are expensive to get and expensive to defend, its essentially not worth it unless you command an army of lawyers.
I think it is even worse now that the US had joined the rest of the world in first to file. Big company can file many patents in the time it takes a small business to file one. And if you aren’t first to file, go home.
This is what happens when the first thing you don’t do is kill all the lawyers.
There was neither any formal proof that the market is failing. The justification for the patent system is just based on lies and beliefs, as such it can be requalified as a religion.
Makes you wonder how many other patens have been stolen and are on cars today where the inventor didn’t have the means to go after the money.
Dear Developers of Europe and Germany in particular,
It is urgent to get out of the forest again, the third attempt to get EU software patents through is happening now.
Software patents are a danger for small companies that cannot afford defense, especially against patent trolls. The UPC is was an international court located outside of the European Union (EU) and outside of the realm of the European Court of Justice (CJEU). This patent court would have had the last word over software patentability, and patent law would have operated in its own bubble.
https://ffii.org/eu-software-patent-court-stopped-by-constitutional-court-patent-industry-will-try-again/
We need the Germans to wake up and shake the Bundestag to refuse EU software patents once again like they did in 2013, and send back the bill for renegotiations, it will be required anyway with Brexit (they need UK-FR-DE to get it running).
Many years ago in the days of VHS, I worked at a company that produced a device that removed MacroVision copy protection. Despite such a device being legal in itself, we nonetheless did get a cease and desist for patent infringement. MacroVision also held various patents on sensible ways of /removing/ MacroVision. I remember thinking that was pretty clever of them.