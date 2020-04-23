In general, you get what you pay for, and if what you pay for is a dollar-store WiFi antenna that claims to provide 12 dBi of signal gain, you shouldn’t be surprised when a rusty nail performs better than it.
The panel antenna that caught [Andrew McNeil]’s eye in a shop in Rome is a marvel of marketing genius. He says what caught his eye was the Windows Vista compatibility label, a ploy that really dates this gem. So too does the utterly irrelevant indication that it’s USB compatible when it’s designed to plug into an SMA jack on a WiFi adapter. [Andrew]’s teardown was uninspiring, revealing just a PCB with some apparently random traces to serve as the elements of a dipole. We found it amusing that the PCB silkscreen labels the thru-holes as H1 to H6, which is a great way to make an uncrowded board seem a bit more important.
The test results were no more impressive than the teardown. A network analyzer scan revealed that the antenna isn’t tuned for the 2.4-GHz WiFi band at all, and practical tests with the antenna connected to an adapter were unable to sniff out any local hotspots. And just to hammer home the point of how bad this antenna is, [Andrew] cobbled together a simple antenna from an SMA connector and a rusty nail, which handily outperformed the panel antenna.
We’ve seen plenty of [Andrew McNeil]’s WiFi antenna videos before, like his umbrella and tin can dish. We like the sanity he brings to the often wild claims of WiFi enthusiasts and detractors alike, especially when he showed that WiFi doesn’t kill houseplants. We can’t help but wonder what he thinks about the current 5G silliness.
4 thoughts on “The Rusty Nail Award For Worst WiFi Antenna”
I would be suspicious of your test setup with the sudden jump at 2.4 GHz. I would wonder if you have a calibration artifact.
You didn’t say, but what parameter are you looking at? Return Loss (Mag(S11)) – Does a open/shorted 6dB pad return -12 dB RL?
I’ve seen a fair number of these kinds of PCB antennas, and it won’t be omni. If nothing else, it’s going to have a distinct elevation pattern (assuming the feed is vertical). It’s two dipoles separated by (guessing from the scale) about 5 cm (which is a bit shy of half a wavelength). The relative phasing is hard to figure out, since we don’t have dimensions of the microstripline or the epsilon of the substrate.
However, given that the substrate isn’t free space, the total dipole length of 5cm may, in fact, be longer than a half wavelength, and a 3/2 wavelength dipole, for instance, has 3dbi gain (compared to 2.5 dBi). If the epsilon of the substrate were, say, 4, then that 5cm long dipole is actually close to a wavelength, and might have a gain of 4-5 dBi. yeah, the feedpoint impedance is high, but there are a bunch of stubs and patches on the PWB, so they could be doing a some matching without too much trouble – a combination of transmission lines and lumped values.
So we have, potentially, a 4-5 dBi radiator about 1/2 wavelength away from another 4-5 dBi radiator. If they’re in phase, then broadside to the array, you could pick up another 3dB. There is also that stub sticking up parallel to the two dipoles that looks sort of like a shorted transmission line. That might just be a matching component, and it probably doesn’t radiate much.
If, on the other hand, the dipoles are phased so that they are endfire array, the gain could be a bit different. As I noted earlier, they look like they’re a bit less than half a wavelength apart. It’s well known that you can have very high gains for two closely spaced dipoles (the W8JK is an example) (with 0.1 lambda spacing, you get 8-9 dB gain over the element gain), but here, probably about 3 dB, maybe a bit more.
In summary, without making any measurements, by physical inspection, I’d expect this thing to have around 8-9 dBi gain – yes, it’s not 12dBi, but it’s probably better than a rusty nail.
If you want to evaluate the gain claims, why not set up a little antenna range with a known source at a distance, some absorber, or do it outside so reflections aren’t a problem. You could have a reference dipole to compare, and then you’d look at the RSSI (may or may not be accurate) or use a step attenuator to match levels into the same receiver.
Ultimately, though, I’m really suspicious of that sudden jump of >20dB at 2.4 GHz. something weird is going on in your measurement setup.
you nailed it loll impressive work
He rusty nailed it.
I’ll drink to that. ;-)