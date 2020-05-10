When [kiwih] picked up an Agilent 54621A scope, he was amused that it had a floppy disk. At one time, it was high-tech to use a disk to transfer scope data to your computer. Today, not so much. However, on the back was a serial port. Surely it was possible to read data from there. It is, and what results is a nice walkthrough of finding the port’s info and interfacing with it using Python.
Normally, you’d use the included BenchLinkXL software to grab data from the port, but that software is so old it would not run under Windows 10 or Wine. Searching didn’t turn up much on the serial port, but it did locate a manual for a similar Agilent scope. That manual wasn’t too helpful since it assumed you were connecting via a LAN or USB. However, it did make reference to an older model that was also similar and that was the key to finding a manual that did explain the serial port protocol.
The command set looks suspiciously like SCPI — Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments — which is a layer on top of the GPIB protocol. Many scopes speak that language, so that’s not surprising. That also means if you are in the mood to communicate with an SCPI scope, you might find the code useful, even if you don’t use a serial port or have this exact Agilent model.
SCPI has a lot of uses. For example, try talking to your scope. The cheap Rigol and similar scopes usually have SCPI and you can control and read them using the same kind of techniques.
6 thoughts on “No More Floppy Drives For This Agilent Scope”
Um no. The program to use is one called VEE, which is still available from the Keysight website.
VEE is a visual programming environment. You still need to install drivers. This is useful. Ex employee from Agilents electronic products and solutions group.
Would have preferred to exchange the mechanical floppy drive with an emulated floppy drive with USB, like a Gotek. Has the added benefit of making stand alone measurements possible. No computer needed to record your measurements, just like it was with the floppy before.
Most midrange scopes from this period had gpib as an option but had all the commands for full remote operation and control. One of our older systems has its gpib code on a 5 1/4 floppy drive, so if you try to use it via gpib you can hear the drive clicking and clattering, but all the others have all the SCPI stuff in firmware. My lecroys from the same (or slightly earlier) era also have serial and gpib, and you can use either to get nearly complete control over the instrument. Getting large transfers like waveforms or screen captures can be a hassle because either you have to make an arbitrary huge buffer or you need to learn a bunch about how to set up the instrument status registers to signal the controller when a transfer is finished, so the controller can dynamically allocate a sufficiently large enough space for the return data. I know that opensource programs to do this exist for lecroy, tektronics, and yokogawa, and most of the scopes from this time period have labview drivers for them.
I still have at work my personal 100 MHz HP 1654B scope/analyzer that requires 720kb floppy to boot up. After that you can use floppies for measurement save. This reminds me that I still plan for years to make Emulated Floppy drive (with Arduino and SD card) to bypass this limitation. Sadly the floppy drive used is not a standart so I cannot use market replacements…
“The command set looks suspiciously like SCPI ”
It’s IEEE-488.2. SCPI’s a layer above that, specifying certain commands.
But since it’s IEEE-488.2, that means it’s also easy enough to just use PyVISA using the serial backend. Super easy to use and integrate with other devices.