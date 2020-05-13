Most modern equipment is connected over USB, and generally speaking we’re all the better for it. But that’s not to say there aren’t some advantages to using serial and parallel ports. For example, the slower and less complex protocols can be a bit easier to debug when devices aren’t communicating, which [Jeremy Cook] demonstrates in his latest project.
Looking to troubleshoot some communications problems he was having between his computer and CNC router, [Jeremy] came up with a handy little gadget that will allow him to visualize data passing through each pin of the parallel port in real-time. Even from across the room he can tell at a glance if communication is active, and with a keen eye, determine if he’s getting bi-directional traffic or not.
From a technical standpoint, this is a pretty simple project. The custom PCB is essentially just a pass-through, with an array of 3 mm LEDs and matching 10K resistors hanging off the data lines. But [Jeremy] found it to be an excellent excuse to brush up his KiCad skills. As he explains in the video after the break, this project certainly won’t impress the folks that do PCB design on a daily basis; but if you’re still learning the ropes, these are precisely the kind of projects you should be looking for.
Before any of you say it in the comments, we already know devices like this are available commercially for a few bucks. But that’s hardly the point. Things would be awfully slow around these parts if we disregarded any project that had a commercial alternative.
5 thoughts on “Blinkenlights For Your Parallel Port”
That’s about from the past- I remember when you used to be able to buy those.
I made a bunch of these back in the 80s. The parallel port was an awesome resource and having it for debugging just about anything was priceless. It’s sad that nothing like it (parallel port) is possible now.
I miss using serial ports for console work, along with laptops having serial ports onboard
My recollection is that a parallel port’s pullups on the status and control pins are sometimes awfully weak, to the point that i’d wonder about whether it might pose a problem with a red LED, even given a 10kiloohm resistor.
Although it looks like here the other side has full push/pull drivers, so those weak pullups may not matter? I’d still be inclined to replace D1 (/SEL) with a blue LED
/STROBE, not /SEL.