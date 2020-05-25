A DIY Electronics Lab You Can Show Off With Pride

It’s hardly a secret that getting into a serious electronics habit can be detrimental to your bank account. A professional grade lab is simply unobtainable for many a tinkerer, and even mid-range hardware can set you back considerably. Which is why many folks just starting out will attempt to salvage or build as much of their equipment as possible. It might not always be pretty, but it’ll get the job done.
But this project by [Chrismettal] could end up completely reinventing the home electronic workspace. Using 3D printed frames, low-cost components, and a sprinkling of custom PCBs, this modular electronics workbench has all the bells and whistles an aspiring hardware hacker could need. As an added bonus, it looks like something that came off the International Space Station.
This is one of those projects that simply can’t be done justice in a few paragraphs. If you’ve ever wanted to put together a dedicated electronics workbench but were put off by the cost of individual components, read though the fantastic documentation [Chrismettal] has prepared for the EleLab_v2. Is it all top-of-the-line hardware? No, of course not. But it’s more than suitable for the kind of work people in this community usually find themselves involved in on a weekend.
So what’s included? Naturally [Chrismettal] has created a power supply module, in both variable and fixed flavors. But there’s also a module for a resistor substitution, a component tester, and even a digital storage oscilloscope. You can mix and match the modules suit your needs, and if you want to create entirely new ones, the FreeCAD sources are available to get you started.
We’ve seen low-cost power supply modules before, and naturally we’re no strangers to cheap DSO kits. But this project wraps those devices and gadgets up into a form factor that anyone would be happy to have on their bench. We’re exceptionally interested in seeing new modules developed for the EleLab_v2, and doubt this is the last time you’ll see this impressive project grace these pages.
[Thanks to BrunoC for the tip.]
One thought on “A DIY Electronics Lab You Can Show Off With Pride”
Takes me way back, did something like this in a foolscap (bigger than A4) plan portable format all cobbled together before I knew much about production engineering or efficiency in my mid teens. Haven’t taken it out of the store/box repository for over 30 years, yikes :sigh:
Nice looking unit with an art deco feel to it almost like an updated early series USA tv series Mission Impossible tech spy angle. Last few years I’ve been musing on design for an A3 or A2 sized case maybe 15cm or so thick with the key instruments and power supply including compact multi use tools and storage space for parts, with of course battery pack etc
Thanks for post, looking forward to comments, cheers :-)