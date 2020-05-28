Raspberry Pi 4 Gets Its 8 Gigs

What began as a rumor becomes reality. This morning [Eben Upton] announced that the newest flavor of the Raspberry Pi 4 comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM and a sticker price of $75, roughly twice that of the base model which is now pegged at 2 GB of ram.
Originally released on June 23rd of last year, the Pi 4 came with three different options for 1, 2, or 4 GB of memory. But just a few days later, Hackaday reported on an Easter egg in the user guide that referenced an 8 GB option.
So why didn’t this version get released in 2019? That’s the crazy thing about this story. In the announcement [Eben] mentions that the Pi’s design is capable of addressing up to 16 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM (we say bring it, but that’s a discussion for a different day). It took a year to get here because there wasn’t a source available for this 8 gig version until Micron began manufacturing the chip earlier this year.
Also addressed in this announcement is a looming changeover that was bound to happen eventually: the move from 32-bit to 64-bit operating systems on the Pi. While a 32-bit image can access all of this larger memory across multiple process, it can’t devote more than 3 GB to a single Linux process because of address space limitations. Simply put, you need more bits to access the higher addresses. Moving to a 64-bit system accomplishes that, something you can do by running unofficial builds on the Pi, but the official build didn’t support it until today’s announcement of a 64-bit beta image.
This is inevitable, not purely because of this memory limitation, but because we’ve seen examples where the juggernaut of Linux development has its own eye on a 64-bit future. Official images for Raspberry Pi have always been 32-bits, and remain so for now, but the wind is beginning to blow for this and future hardware offerings that are bumping up against limitations. Along with the news of this impending architecture switch over, the official operating system has also gotten a name change: Raspbian will henceforth be known as Raspberry Pi OS.
When [Jenny List] first reported on the 8 GB rumors last June, she speculated that today’s announcement would happen on February 29th of this year. Why the leap day? It happened to be the 8th birthday of Raspberry Pi and synced up nicely with an 8 GB surprise. Today’s announcement drops the morsel of trivia that the foundation was indeed planning on that date, but missed it by three months due to supply chain disruption associated with the coronavirus pandemic that prevented them from sourcing all the parts necessary for the new power supply design included in this revision.
We’d love to hear your thoughts on this move. Do you need 8 GB on your Pi, and does the 3 GB limitation of a 32-bit kernel matter to you? Let us know in the comments below.
26 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi 4 Gets Its 8 Gigs”
Now building a RAID with it, is slightly less of a bad idea than before.
Do I need 8gb of RAM? Not at all, it seldom uses more than 2 when doing most of the light work I use it for. But this opens up the possibility of ramfs or tmpfs to help with SD card read/write speeds and wear. (yes, I could do that now with the 4gb option, but I need an excuse to buy the new one)
History has shown that these kinds of high RAM updates have come from Microsoft pushing to allow their Windows operating system to run on it. Happened in PDA/handhelds, happened with Netbooks, happened with PC’s shipped with Linux(forced to be sold with higher specs required by Window) and happens on many x86 SBCs. So it’s quite likely this was pushed down from Microsoft.
Psst, wanna buy an illegal 512MB DIMM?
I just hope that the foundation do not forget its roots to much, and leave the B+ and 3(+) back on the platform.
There have been a slight increase in price, so here in Denmark the distributor price ex VAT is approx 40$ for the so called 35$ (street price, hmmmm) computer goes in the opposite direction than anything else.
Unfortunately the PineA64 1G, which spec wise is on par with the 3(+), give and take, and only costs 21$ in the US, much more expensive in Europe.
Nah… Not buying it unless they add 3x SATA9, 10GbE SFP+, Onboard Arduino and GeForce GTX 2080 for $30 total.
To be fair, the GPU in the SoC is pretty weak and could do with a boost. The CPU has gone from single-core low-IPC 700MHz ARMv6 to quad-core, high-end 1500MHz ARMv8 (20x faster in linpack, 40x if you factor in NEON) in the time the GPU has barely even doubled the performance.
Agreed the CPU has hugely improved in comparison to the GPU. But I don’t think the GPU really needs to be beefier than it is and it started at a more respectable level in the first place. More is nice if its possible for the price of course, but the PI is a ‘credit card’ size machine with the new Pi 4 being able to drive 4K monitors plural quite well by all accounts I’ve seen. Its GPU might not have upgraded as much but its still a good improvement, and very usable. If you really NEED potent GPU you are looking in the wrong place.
Still ways too weak compared to x86 embedded SBC from same price category and even weaker compared to used/refurbished desktop/server hardware.
It is interesting how the Raspberry Pi is evolving. We’re now talking about a $75 computer that has no case, no power supply, no display, and no storage. Remember when it was touted as a cheap computer?
I’m certain I’ll wind up buying an 8 gig RAM model, but seriously, how big can the market be for applications that struggled with 4 Gig of ram? Are people using these as desktops and find themselves bumping up against the 4 gig limit of earlier models?
I for a while used my pi 3 as a desktop.
It “works” for casual web browsing and such.
But obviously not a power house, and its 1 GB of RAM really held it back.
I suspect that the 2-4 GB versions are a lot better as a “desktop replacement” for web browsing and lighter applications.
With 8 GB though, there is more breathing room so I at least wouldn’t say it is a bad option to have on the market.
I too have used a 3 as a desktop and found it OK but more ram really would help to a point. Also used a Pi 1 for what felt like a long time as my only PC while the workstation was being built and the replacement HDD for my laptop was arriving, that was less fun but still more usable than my very old Thinkpad.
I’m not sure the Pi really is evolving its more branching as the cheap computer end still exists almost exactly as it was, just a nice evolution of performance. There is just a new sub-species or two SBCEnthusiast and Embedded4Industry groupings with much greater performance and capabilities at a good price for what it is.
Not sure where I’d use 8 gig on a Pi… Without treating it like a full size normal PC. Which with so much ram it might well be. Having a RAMFS to lower writes to the SD card for many logging platforms might be nice – with so much ram don’t wear the SD card just store in memory till the sync. Can probably run a Pi camera at high speed for a while with the extra buffer too.. Damn the more I think about it the cooler this Pi is -its actually better than any of my laptops on paper, and even with 4gb would probably outperform the best one with its 8gb for many tasks… Wonder how good qemu/KVM virtual machine support is on arm…
The 4 GB point is where I would consider the Raspberry pi a “desktop replacement” for a lot of tasks.
In my own experience, the PI 3 is mostly held back by its lack of memory, instead of its CPU.
Of course one can always fire up something CPU intensive to make it chug, but a surprising amount of stuff isn’t all that intensive.
Have been thinking of using my PI 3 as a PC for my electronics lab, since then I could have a fairly comfortable way of looking at datasheets and such, but its lack of memory has held it back a bit. (Since as fast as one starts opening up one datasheet, one quickly finds oneself having 10+ tabs open for other components, and web calculators, etc….)
So the PI 4 has poked my interest to say the least.
And dual monitor support is interesting too, easier to be productive if one can fit more stuff in parallel. (One reason my main computer is practically a quad screen battle station….)
ah but now Microsoft can say that Windows runs on it and not just the OS but can now run applications. They have been wanting to kick Linux off the embedded platforms for over a decade. But you can’t fit an elephant into a VW Beetle.
64-bit Raspbian?!? I could have used that a year or two ago.
I gave my daughter a Pi3 years ago as her first computer. I put it in a Lego case which definitely earned it some points. She loved the software that came with Raspbian and I loved the educational value of it.
But she also loved Minecraft. And the Pi version was a little too limited. I managed to install the java edition of Minecraft. That bought the Pi an extra 6 months or so but it was really underpowered.
I gave her an old Core2 PC with the Raspbian x86 port and put the x86 Minecraft on it. That was almost awesome. Except we couldn’t upgrade Minecraft to the latest version. It depends on 64-bit! I was amazed that in 2019 there was no 64-bit Raspbian!
Then I was given an i5. It was definitely time for her Core2 to go. I finally gave in, instead of Raspbian she got Kubuntu. I went through the old PC with her first and wrote down as many of Raspbian’s applications as I could find and checked with her which she used. I installed most of them on her new Kubuntu PC for her. She really loves the way KDE integrates with her Android phone (a hand-me-down from my wife, no cellular service). She also was excited to see some of the things that she had been missing when she couldn’t upgrade Minecraft. Funny though, while installing stuff I ran across Minetest. I installed that and she seems to like it more than Minecraft!
She mostly quit playing with Scratch though because it just isn’t the same without the app. That was a real bummer.
Core 2 processors are 64-bit processors. The Core Duo is a 32-bit processor
At that price point with 8G and 64-bit, it actually becomes a decent choice to run a small k8s cluster on. I like the NUC’s for that use-case, but these are way cheaper.
Told ya so!
With only one memory chip on there.
How many bits wide is the bus?
A normal DIMM slot on a motherboard is 64 bits wide.
Most DDR memory chips I know of comes in either 4, 8 or 16 bit widths.
Maybe there is 32 bit and 64 bit wide ones too. (I haven’t checked.)
But maybe it would be a semi wise idea to make a version of the board with two memory chips on it?
So that we can get a 16GB version without the more exorbitant price of a single chip with twice the capacity. (More memory per chip increases manufacturing costs and lower yield, so two 8GB chips should be cheaper than one 16 GB one. Same goes for two 4 compared to one 8. Etc…)
The board would maybe need to get a bit bigger with two chips though.
But then they could toss on an M.2 slot on it, or maybe a sata port? Since the SD card is a bit lack luster when it comes to actual storage…
I’d be surprised if the SoC has a DDR data bus wider than 32 bits. 32 bits is as wide as you’ll find in a single package, and while there’s a premium for using 32×1 instead of 16×2 it’s usually made up in board area and manufacturing costs.
I were more talking about the memory density of the chips, rather then bus width when referring to the increased price.
Squeezing in twice as much data is usually more than twice as hard.
Ie, the cost per GB goes up as the memory size of the chip goes up.
I liked the name Raspian!
It sort of sounded like Rasputin, or rapscallion.
Now, it sounds… …so respectable, or something.
I mean the new name “Raspberry Pi OS” sounds so respectable.
Rasbian has great google-fu. Pi OS much less so. Seems like change for change’s sake to me.
Let me be the first to say(write) it.
I want 64GB of RAM in my Pi 5!
Last I read, the 32 bit Linux Kernel is not being supported anymore. That might be a big motivation for 64 bit Raspian