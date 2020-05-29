We’ll be honest right up front: there’s nothing new in [David Cambridge]’s brushless motor and controller build. If you’re looking for earth-shattering innovation, you’d best look elsewhere. But if you enjoy an aimless use of just about every technique and material in the hacker’s toolkit employed with extreme craftsmanship, then this might be for you. And Nixies — he’s got Nixies in there too.
[David]’s build started out as a personal exploration of brushless motors and how they work. Some 3D-printed parts, a single coil of wire, and a magnetic reed switch resulted in a simple pulse motor that performed surprisingly well. This morphed into a six-coil motor with Hall-effect sensors and a homebrew controller. This is where [David] pulled out all the stops on tools — a lathe, a plasma cutter, a welder, a milling machine, and a nice selection of woodworking tools went into making parts for the final motor as well as an enclosure for the project. And because he hadn’t checked off quite all the boxes yet, [David] decided to use the 3D-printed frame as a pattern for casting one from aluminum.
The finished motor, with a redesigned rotor to deal better with eddy currents, joined the wood and metal enclosure along with a Nixie tube tachometer and etched brass control plates. It’s a great look for a project that’s clearly a labor of self-edification and skill-building, and we love it. We’ve seen other BLDC demonstrators before, but few that look as good as this one does.
5 thoughts on “Steampunk Brushless Motor Demo Pushes All The Maker Buttons”
At times I sit thinking by myself about why brushless motors using vacuum tubes for control never took off as early as it could have…
Like tubs can control very high currents and voltages, so seems fairly ideal as a switching device to be fair…
Not to mention that they are fairly immune to the typical inductive kickback able to kill fets. (or at least I can’t see much of a failure point in this regard at least.)
Maybe it were just the thought of having a whole bunch of tubes for running a “simple” motor that scared people away, when a trivial gearbox can achieve similar end results, especially if tied together with a CVT…
But that is a projects that would be fun to see, a tube based VFD. I can’t see much reason why it couldn’t work. (practicality wise is a different story.)
Now I know that the project of this article isn’t even remotely about a tube based VFD, but such a device would still be an interesting sight.
Older CNC/NC machines would have servo amplifiers utilizing tubes for driving motors/spindles akin to VFD (definitely not all machines). I’ve never had to work on anything that old myself, but you’re right about with the power requirements, it’s like, why not?
Tube-based VFDs, specifically thyratron cycloconverters, were used in the 1930s for high-power motor control. Mentioned in, for example, Modern Power Electronics and AC Drives (Bimal K. Bose, 2002)
3D printing, electronics, PCB design, programming, WELDING, wood working, machining, casting … holy cow this guy does everything!
All that nice work and then ruin it with blue LEDs… Inconceivable.