Hackaday Podcast 069: Calculator Controversy, Socketing SOIC, Metal On The Moon, And Basking In Bench Tools

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams march to the beat of the hardware hacking drum as they recount the greatest hacks to hit the ‘net this week. First up: Casio stepped in it with a spurious DMCA takedown notice. There’s a finite matrix of resistors that form a glorious clock now on display at CERN. Will a patio paver solve your 3D printer noise problems? And if you ever build with copper clad, you can’t miss this speedrun of priceless prototyping protips.
Direct download (~65 MB)
Episode 069 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- DMCA Takedown Issued Over Casio Code That Wasn’t
- 21st Century Cheating: WiFi In A Calculator
- dmca/2020-05-20-Casio.md at master · github/dmca · GitHub
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Matrix Of Resistors Forms The Hot Hands Behind This Thermochromic Analog Clock
- Poking Around Inside Of A Linux Security Camera
- Joy-Con Mod Gives Nintendo Switch Touchpad Control
- Bricking Your 3D Printer, In A Good Way
- Ironclad Tips For Copper-Clad Prototyping
- A DIY Electronics Lab You Can Show Off With Pride
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: