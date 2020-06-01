Thanks to low-cost WiFi enabled microcontrollers such as the ESP8266 and ESP32, it’s never been a better time to roll your own smart home system. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t daunting for new players. If you’re looking for an easy first project, putting your old school doorbell on the Internet of Things is a great start, but even here there’s some debate about how to proceed.
Most people stumble when they get to the point where they have to connect their low-voltage microcontroller up to the relatively beefy transformer that drives a standard doorbell. We’ve seen a number of clever methods to make this connection safely, but this tip from [AnotherMaker] is probably the easiest and safest way you’re likely to come across.
His solution only requires an inductive current sensor, which can be had for less than $1 from the usual overseas suppliers. One leg of the doorbell circuit is passed through the center of this sensor, and the sensor itself is connected up to your microcontroller of choice (here, and ESP32). The rest is software, which [AnotherMaker] explains in the video after the break. With the addition of a little debounce code, your microcontroller can reliably determine when somebody is out there jabbing the bell button; what you do with this information after that is up to you.
If you’re worried this method is too easy you could always try it with an optocoupler, or maybe convert the low-voltage AC to something your microcontroller can handle.
8 thoughts on “The Easiest Way To Put Your Doorbell On The Internet”
Why not use a dpst button? That sounds easier to me.
There is generally only a single 2 wire low voltage cable run to the doorbell. A dpst button would require running a new cable (difficult or impossible to do in an insulated exterior wall without damage in many cases). The cables are readily accessible at the transformer and chime locations in most cases.
It only sounds easier because you don’t know what you’re talking about. Funny how that works.
😂 ᒪ𝑜𝓁
I mentioned that as an option…if not in this video, another one. This just keeps everything stock and only requires momentarily disconnecting one wire in the system.
Next step a water squirter at the front door :)
I leaned something from the video, which is more than I expected.
Thanks for watching!
Is that just a plain current transformer? If so, it will be outputting AC into the analog input of the ESP8266. Not a real good idea.
It will be better to rectify the signal and limit the voltage to protect the ASP8266.
Otherwise, that is a great idea. I wish I thought of it.
My mod was to have a wireless doorbell transmitter button in place of the original button, and have it powered from the transformer. It achieves a similar result, but using a current transformer, I could have just powered the transmitter from its output. A lot easier!!