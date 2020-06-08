The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on the hacking and making scene, though it hasn’t been all bad. Sure, shipping on average is taking a lot longer than we’d like when ordering parts, but otherwise being stuck at home has given many people far more time to work on their projects than they would have had otherwise. In some cases, it’s also been a reminder of just how far we’ve come in terms of what the dedicated individual is capable of producing within the confines of their own home.
As a perfect example, take a look at this UV sanitizer box built by [Md Raz]. Looking for a way to quickly and easily kill germs on smartphones and other small devices, he used the considerable capabilities afforded to the modern hacker to produce a professional-looking device in far less time than it would have if he had to outsource things like PCB manufacturing or injection molding.
Inside the 3D printed enclosure is an array of SMD UV-C LEDs that, according to the manufacturer’s specs, will destroy viruses and bacteria in 5 minutes. To make sure the LEDs are given enough time to do their job, [Md] is using an ATtiny85 to control the countdown and a seven segment display to let the user know how much longer they have to wait. All the electronics are held on PCBs produced with a BotFactory SV2 desktop PCB printer, but for those of us with somewhat more limited budgets, a mill or even a modified laser engraver could be used to produce similar boards.
With everything going on, there’s understandably been increased demand for germicidal lights. But unfortunately, some unscrupulous manufacturers are trying to take advantage of the situation. Being able to select the LEDs for this device based on their specifications is arguably just as important as how quickly it was produced. Though we’d still advise a position of “trust, but verify” when it comes to UV-C.
13 thoughts on “UV Phone Sanitizer Shows The Power Of Modern DIY”
WAIT
one PCB for 2 lonely LEDs ???
I hope that “glass” is quartz, otherwise none uf the UV-C makes it to the bottom of the device being irradiated.
The LEDs don’t look like UVC LEDs and the light looks too purple.
Doesn’t shortwave UV damage most plastics? I just use alcohol taking care not to spill it inside the openings.
Ya, I was thinking the same, that the UV would damage the plastic.
I’m not entirely sure a phone chassis would respond well to frequent alcohol wipes though either.
And what effect does all that UV have on the display?
Wouldn’t a wipe with some alcohol possibly have the same effect plus remove the finger prints?
most modern phones are waterproof, just wash it in the sink with hand soap and dry with a towel. If it’s good enough for your hands, it’s good enough for your phone.
Nooo. Throw it in the boil wash with your socks then dry it in the microwave. What bugs will survive that!
Don’t forget that IP ratings are tested on a brand new device. A device that’s several years old, has had a few decent drops, worn out rubber around the buttons etc, will not stand up to the same as a new device. And water jets under pressure (from a tap) is a different thing than leaving it submerged. Most phones also claim proofing against regular tap water only, not salt or soapy water. Some of Samsung’s warnings: https://www.samsung.com/sg/support/mobile-devices/is-samsung-galaxy-s9-and-s9-plus-waterproof/
“- Do not expose the device to water moving with force, such as water running from a tap, ocean waves or waterfalls”
“- If the device is exposed to any liquid other than freshwater (salt water, ionised water etc), gently rinse it with still fresh water immediately and dry it thoroughly with a clean soft cloth. Otherwise, salt may accumulate and block primary earpiece and external speaker when it dries”
At the very least I would not press the buttons while washing it and some time afterwards.
Personally I just use an alcohol wipe to wipe it down. Smooth surfaces are easy to clean and the oleophobic coatings make it even harder for virus-containing droplets to stick to it.
Sorry the last quote was doubled up, I was trying to paste this one:
“- If the device is dropped or receives an impact, the water and dust-resistant features may be damaged. Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water”
Real UV-C LEDs look like tiny EPROM chips: ceramic case with quartz window, and chip inside. No plastics, as these would perish. Also glow isn’t very visible, you can smell it though, smells like burnt skin :>
These are not uvc leds.
There”s a really bad-ass UV generator that everyone can use for free, it’s called “the sun”
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant” – Tip O’Neill