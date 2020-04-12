The current situation has given closet germaphobes the world over a chance to get out there and clean the hell out of everything. Some of it may be overdone; we ourselves can cop to a certain excess as we wipe down cans and boxes when returning from a run to the grocery store. But sometimes disinfection is clearly indicated, and having an easy way to kill the bugs on things like face masks can make a big difference by extending the life of something that would normally be disposable. That’s where this quick and easy UV-C germicidal cabinet really shines.
The idea behind [Deeplocal]’s “YouVee” is to be something that can be quickly cobbled together from parts that can be picked up at any big-box home store, thereby limiting the number of trips out. You might even have everything needed already, which would make this a super simple build. The business end is a UV-C germicidal fluorescent lamp, of the kind used in clarifiers for backyard ponds. A fluorescent droplight is modified to accept the lamp by snipping off a bit of plastic, and the lamp is attached to the inside of the lid of a sturdy black plastic tote. The interior of the tote is lined with aluminum tape and a stand for items to be disinfected is made from a paint roller screen. The clever bit is the safety interlock; to prevent exposure to UV, the lamp needs to be unplugged before removing the lid. Check out the full build tutorial for details.
We can’t vouch for YouVee’s germicidal efficacy, but it seems like a solid design. If you have doubts, you could always measure the UV-C flux easily, or you could build a smaller version of this peroxide vapor PPE sterilizer, just to be sure.
14 thoughts on “Disinfect PPE On The Cheap With This Hardware Store UV-C Cabinet”
I’m afraid this is actually worse than useless for masks. UV-C requires line of sight. The filter medium requires a convoluted path. The convoluted path blocks line of sight.
If you use this on a mask, you could believe that the mask is now disinfected, while in reality it is harbouring nasties in its convolutions. This false belief could make someone treat contaminated PPE as clean.
Peroxide vapour, on the other hand will travel through the convolutions.
I think you can see some light through most of the masks, so perhaps given enough time UVC would penetrate enough. But of course it is difficult to judge what is enough, and too much will damage materials faster.
UV can „clean” surfaces, but despite their relative thinness masks catch germs with their entire volume. I am afraid shining UV-C strong enough to penetrate fibers will destroy them after few sessions.
A safer alternative is to keep your PPE in a 40-50 deg C box or cabinet, and leave it there for a few days. Safe for the material and children, makes it dry so it doesn’t grow mold, and destroys the virus throughout.
Here’s an article and paper on the subject of disinfecting masks for reuse:
https://m.box.com/shared_item/https%3A%2F%2Fstanfordmedicine.app.box.com%2Fv%2Fcovid19-PPE-1-2
UV cleaning works well for some things. But not for others.
Just to reiterate what everyone else have already said, UV needs line of sight for it to work properly.
It can bounce a couple of times and still do a reasonable job, but this is not nearly enough to actually reach anywhere noticeable into a filter.
Using Ozone, or peroxide vapors will be more effective. Though, these can degrade other materials in the process. Like Ozone and rubber doesn’t play well together… But at least the rubber bands can be replaced if they were to wear out.
Though, UV can be used on other PPE, like gloves and the like. Or for anything where we only have surface contamination to worry about. UV can also be used to sterilize working surfaces.
Please remove this entry. As every commenter has remarked, this will NOT work for masks. Since the lead photo is showing a mask someone reading this post without reading the commenters might think it’s an appropriate use. It’s not enough to say “we can’t vouch for YouVee’s germicidal efficacy” when you have been given every reason to believe it won’t work. It’s one thing to post dubious content when it has no consequence. This one could kill someone.
So you’d prefer there to be just the original blog post, but not the insightful comments brought by hackaday visitors?
Recently used a home oven on procedure/surgical masks for personal use. Was attempting the 70C for half an hour protocol. Oven’s lowest set point was 170F which is ~76C.. Preheated to 170F… put the masks in on middle rack on double bottom sheet (Didn’t wan’t them sticking to hot spots, tinfoil a regular pan if you don’t have one.) Checked with IR thermometer after they’d been in 5 mins, read 72C set a timer for half an hour… turned off oven when timer expired but let them cool off in oven… Masks looked perfect upon removal, no browning or discoloration, no seams falling apart, no shrinkage. Elastic seemed to be in good shape also. I assume they could have seen up to 80C during that period. So what’s the headline “Extra, Extra, oven goes to temperature it says on the control” or something. Just to say I am confident I managed to exceed the 70C for half hour protocol and not damage the masks. YMMV with other types, the N95s with exhale valves may have that distort, only have 1 of those and it’s not going in until it’s “used up”.
This. We’ve been doing it for several weeks using a cookie cooling rack for air circulation. To the level of microscopy that I’m able to use, I don’t see any fiber deterioration v. new masks.
UV is a really poor germicidal method for anything but a line-of-sight surface.
More information here: https://www.scph.org/sites/default/files/editor/facemask_shortage_0.pdf
This will work because sound vibration passes through matter, if you look at the UV-C radiation as both sine wave and line of sight, you have sound light frequency vs visual light spectrum. To prove proof of concept, we need two tests: one using lead shielding and one without. Theoretically the lead shielded model will show no possible improvement and the one without will show change, but both tests need to be separated or the lead test be conducted in a lead cabinet thereby reducing the UV-C exposure.
If we apply the theory of sound resonance vs biological matter, we will see that the UV-C light will work without the line of sight mattering.
If you wish to dispute this, please refer me to the part where ions and neutrinos don’t pass through the Earth itself or where light energy doesn’t have sound spectrum resonance in of itself.
The very colours of our standardized colour spectrum representation of sound bandwidth frequency are the same!!!
Light and visual spectrum are the same as sound and audible frequency generation!!!
Therefore, 60Hz is 60Hz in colour as is in sound!
For all you egg heads out there that say this won’t work, at which point does the sound spectrum not pass through solid matter?
Bass frequency passes right through my body, so do shock waves from a grenade turning my brain to mush. Sound energy is used in deep earth penetration. So UV-C might not need to visually penetrate an article of clothing or a carbon fibre filament, but the sound spectrum has no choice from that spectrum to pass through it! Microphone drop…
You all been powned!
i leave my mask and glove in it’s clear plastic case on the dashboard of my jeep. get’s plenty hot in the sun and saturated with UV. casual but better than nothing.
The UV that kills the virus is UV-C. Our atmosphere blocks out UV-C, so that is not helping you. The heat, on the other hand, is probably.
Also, there needs to be a big warning that powering on a UV-C bulb, even for a few seconds can burn your eyes and skin.