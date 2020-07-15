We have a new hero in the COVID-19 saga, and it’s some hacker in Poland. Whoever this person is, they are making bootleg dongles that let ventilator refurbishers circumvent lockdown software so they can repair broken ventilators bought from the secondhand market.
The dongle is a DIY copy of one that Medtronic makes, which of course they don’t sell to anyone. It makes a three-way connection between the patient’s monitor, a breath delivery system, and a computer, and lets technicians sync software between two broken machines so they can be Frankensteined into a single working ventilator. The company open-sourced an older model at the end of March, but this was widely viewed as a PR stunt.
This is not just the latest chapter in the right-to-repair saga. What began with locked-down tractors and phones has taken a serious turn as hospitals are filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients, many of whom will die without access to a ventilator. Not only is there a shortage of ventilators, but many of the companies that make them are refusing outside repair techs’ access to manuals and parts.
These companies insist that their own in-house technicians be the only ones who touch the machines, and many are not afraid to admit that they consider the ventilators to be their property long after the sale has been made. The ridiculousness of that aside, they don’t have the manpower to fix all the broken ventilators, and the people don’t have the time to wait on them.
We wish we could share the dongle schematic with our readers, but alas we do not have it. Hopefully it will show up on iFixit soon alongside all the ventilator manuals and schematics that have been compiled and centralized since the pandemic took off. In the meantime, you can take Ventilators 101 from our own [Bob Baddeley], and then find out what kind of engineering goes into them.
8 thoughts on “DIY Dongle Breathes Life Into Broken Ventilators”
I don’t know why the article is blaming the companies, I don’t believe the author is that naive but maybe they are an easy target.
If they let some schmo fix the ventilator and later it kills someone (perhaps someone who would have survived without a vent at all). Then people go knocking at the manufacturers door.
Regulators could help by protecting manufacturers from any come back for poorly maintained or fixed ventilators then lower the barrier to entry to the market and suddenly this problems goes away.
Some hospital tech already said elsewhere (I believe on HackerNews) that manufacturers are not liable, hospitals are entirely liable for such situations.
Unfortunately, that makes little difference in the real world.
One of the companies I work for is still, after 12 years, tied up in a lawsuit over liability for a wrongful death. The work we did didn’t fail. It wasn’t even involved with what did fail. Even if our work HAD failed, we would be, legally, held harmless, by contract and by statute, and this was acknowledged by the plaintiff up front. We are still paying attorneys and keep getting dragged in to court.
There are actual issues here. But we aren’t who should be getting sued. Unfortunately, most of the ones who should are, for practical purposes, untouchable (not in the US, company shut down to avoid the suit, or deceased). So, TAG! You’re it! is the game.
This would not happen in socialism/communism for two reasons. First of all government wouldn’t let the company to include such DRM protection in their products. Secondly there would be no company making usable ventilators :-D
There would be company making ventilators, but if you took home all the parts and tried to assemble it yourself, you would somehow get AK-47 and some tank viewfinders.
From what I’ve learned listening to the This Week In Virology podcast, a very very high percentage of COVID-19 patients who have to be put on ventilators subsequently die, so doctors are now avoiding that step whenever possible. It’s unfortunate that the tremendous expense and fuss we’ve gone through in obtaining ventilators hasn’t repaid us with better outcomes. The medical profession did what it thought best at the time, but COVID-19 has upended a lot of what we thought we knew.
we tried throwing money at the problem as usual. Ventilators aren’t the miracle solution. We can’t just buy our way out this time.
While COVID has brought these issues a bit more into focus, the DRM-ing and walled-gardening of medical systems by their manufacturing has been an issue for a long time. The problem is that the it’s a very hard issue to explain to the average lay-person (because why would they want their medical machines maintained by someone not trained and certified by the manufacturer?) and a very hard issue to really do something about for the medical professionals themselves (because who do you even begin to complain to that won’t fall into the trap of the lay-person or laugh in your face as they cart your employers money to the bank). The people who buy the equipment often don’t understand the issues involved in maintenance themselves and in general they always want the latest and greatest in medical care (because why wouldn’t they). So the people that end up having to keep the equipment running are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
I don’t really have a good answer to any of this. The best would be proper legislations, but then you have to explain this stuff to enough politicians in such a way that they go against the medical industry shoveling money into their back pockets/campaign funds.