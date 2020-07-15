Lets face it, the knock-off variety of our favourite adaptors, cables and accessories are becoming increasingly challenging to spot. We would be the first to admit, to have at some point, been stooped by a carefully crafted counterfeit by failing to spot the tell-tale yet elusive indicators such as the misplaced font face, the strategically misspelled logo or perhaps the less polished than expected plastic moulding and packaging. When you finally come around to using it, if you are lucky the item is still more or less functionally adequate, otherwise by now the inferior performance (if not the initial cost!) would have made it pretty obvious that what you have is infact a counterfeit.
[Oliver] recently found himself in a similar situation, after acquiring a seemingly original Lightning to Headphone Adaptor. Rather than dismay, [Oliver] decided to channel this energy into an excellent forensic investigation to uncover just what exactly made this imitation so deceptive. He began by comparing the packaging, printed typeface and the plastic moulding, all of which gave very little away. [Oliver] concluded that atleast superficially, the clone was rather good and the only way to settle this was to bring out the X-ray, of course!
The resulting images of the innards make it blatantly obvious as to why the adaptor is indeed very fake. For a start, compared to the original adaptor, the clone hosts a far more thin BOM count! If you are really serious in getting some training to better spot counterfeits, check out a post we featured earlier on the subject!
7 thoughts on “X-Ray Sleuthing Unveils The Fake In Your Adaptors”
I look forward to the day where micro closed cabinet Xray systems are as ubiquitous as 3D printers, laser etchers, etc. photons go pew pew!
I’m no expert on manufacturing, but isn’t the counterfeit more resistant to cable being torn out from the connectors? Assuming that the additional wire bends are embedded in plastic.
High end design doesn’t always mean they get every aspect right, so it could very well be the case.
Look at Apple. Their connectors are some of the very worst designs because they refuse to use strain relief, to look more “elegant” or whatever.
Going back to the traditions from things like quartz vs mechanical watches, fine China vs Corelle, wood vs plastic, flat vs textured that shows or hides scratches, there’s a long history of high end stuff often being delicate, and it’s hard to imagine that none of that influence got into consumer tech.
“Their connectors are some of the very worst designs because they refuse to use strain relief, to look more “elegant” or whatever.”
You forgot to mention repeat sales of pure-profit items to the gullible.
Can someone with Apple experience enlighten the rest of us why the Genuine one appears to have a TRRRS jack and not a TRRRS jack?
*Second TRRRS should be TRRS
Why bother if it works, are ppl really all like “I was ripped off, but I wasn’t ripped off ENOUGH, Apple needs my extra $20 or little Timmy will be starving on the street.”