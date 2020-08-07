Hackaday Podcast 079: Wobble Sphere, Pixelflut, Skeeter Traps, And Tracing Apps

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams gaze upon the most eye-popping projects from the past week. Who would have known that springy doorstops could be so artistic? Speaking of art, what happens if you give everyone on the network the chance to collectively paint using pixels? There as better way to catch a rat, and a dubious way to lure mosquitoes. We scratch our heads at sending code to the arctic, and Elliot takes a deep look at the contact tracing apps developed and in use throughout Europe.
Episode 079 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Hackaday Remoticon: Our 2020 Conference Is Packed With Workshops And We’re Calling For Proposals
- William English, Computer Mouse Co-Creator, Has Passed
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Springs And Things Wrap Into A Polyhedron Of Interactive LED Art
- A DIY 6.5-Digit Multimeter Is A Lesson In Clever Circuitry
- Cheap And Effective Mosquito Trap Looks Like A Disco
- Unbricking A $2,000 Exercise Bike With A Raspberry Pi Zero And Bluetooth Hacks
- Electrochemistry At Home
- Playing The Pixelflut
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: