Ring The Bell For The Hackaday Prize: Three More Weeks To Enter Your Project!

We are hurtling toward the close of entries for the 2020 Hackaday Prize. You need to have your project submitted within the next three weeks, by 7:00 AM Pacific time on Monday, August 31st. Entry is easy, just start a project page over on Hackaday.io and use the “Submit project to:” button on the left sidebar to enter it in the Hackaday Prize.

There are a number of cash prizes on the line this year. In addition to a $50,000 grand prize we have four best nonprofit solution prizes of $10,000, four $3,000 honorable mention prizes, and a $5,000 wildcard prize.

Need some inspiration to help you get started? We’ve teamed with four nonprofit organizations who have highlighted real-world challenges for you to tackle. From protecting our oceans and innovating on earthen housing designs to building assistive devices and designing systems for disaster relief, there’s plenty of ground to cover here!

Once entries close at the end August, we’ll announce a slate of finalists who will continue to refine their designs for another month. Each finalist’s project entry will be reviewed in October by our panel of expert judges to identify the top winners. Of course, with these type of challenges, having more people focus on ways to help is a win in our books. So grab your engineering notebooks and get to work!