Teardown: Mini GPS Jammer

If you spend enough time trolling eBay for interesting electronic devices to take apart, you’re bound to start seeing suggestions for some questionable gadgets. Which is how I recently became aware of these tiny GPS jammers that plug directly into an automotive 12 V outlet. Shipped to your door for under $10 USD, it seemed like a perfect device to rip open in the name of science.
Now, you might be wondering what legitimate uses such a device might have. Well, as far as I’m aware, there aren’t any. The only reason you’d want to jam GPS signals in and around a vehicle is if you’re trying to get away with something you shouldn’t be doing. Maybe you’re out driving a tracked company car and want to enjoy a quick two hour nap in a parking lot, or perhaps you’re looking to disable the integrated GPS on the car you just stole long enough for you to take it to the chop shop. You know, as one does.
But we won’t dwell on the potentially nefarious reasons that this device exists. Hackers have never been too choosy about the devices they investigate and experiment with, and there’s no reason we should start now. Instead, let’s take this piece of gray-area hardware for a test drive and see what makes it tick.
Can You Hear Me Now?
While the GPS constellation average altitude of 20,200 km (12,550 miles) might not be quite as high up as communication satellites in geosynchronous orbit, they’re still pretty far away. With this incredible distance in mind, and given the size of the antenna on most GPS-equipped devices, it’s no wonder that the received signal is very weak. So weak, in fact, that it’s generally below the noise floor. Only with clever algorithms and a dash of wizardry can your phone turn this whisper from the stars into anything resembling useful information.
It’s this fragility that makes these sort of low-cost jammers possible. It doesn’t take much to overpower the legitimate signal. Keep in mind that a device like this isn’t trying to mimic a GPS satellite, it’s simply broadcasting out enough loud nonsense that the real satellite can no longer be heard.
With the jammer powered up, we can clearly see how the already meager signal is absolutely obliterated by the patterns being broadcast by the device.
There’s simply no contest; the legitimate signal is tens of thousands of kilometers away, and this thing is screaming its head off at arm’s reach. I didn’t test the range of this device, mainly because I didn’t want to have it powered up for any longer than necessary, but it’s certainly capable of doing the deed at several meters at least.
Betrayed By an Old Friend
Now that we’ve broken federal law for a few minutes by operating this device (seriously, don’t buy one of these) and verified that the dastardly thing does what it’s advertised to do, the only thing left to do is open it up and figure out how it works. For the $8 I paid for this unit I certainly wasn’t expecting a lot inside, but even still, it’s fascinating to see just how easy it is to cause so much trouble.
On one side of the PCB we can see there are only two major components, a 78M05 regulator to step the vehicle’s 12 volts down to 5 volts, and the hacker’s old friend, the NE555 timer. It’s a shame to see that it takes a teardown of an illegal jammer before we see one of the most iconic ICs in the history of electronics, but there you have it.
Still, unless you’re looking to jam an AM radio, a 555 isn’t going to cut it. Flipping the board over, we get our first glance at the real trouble maker.
RF Witchcraft in a Can
Clearly this component, labeled 13BA A041, is the star of the show. But what is it? While I wasn’t able to find a datasheet for this specific model, what we’re looking at is a microwave voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO). The visible top plate is actually a metallic shield, and with a bit of persuasion, we can look inside to see the incredible array of components that have been packed into the 9 mm x 7 mm area.
The basic theory of operation here is that the VCO’s control pin (labeled VC on the silkscreen) is connected to the output of the 555 timer on the other side of the board. The signal coming from the 555 modulates the output of the VCO, causing the noise we see centered on the 1,575 MHz GPS frequency.
With the scope connected to the VC pin, we can see the 133 KHz sawtooth signal being produced by the 555 timer. If you were to adjust this signal you could potentially shift around the frequency range that the jammer operates on, though without a datasheet for the VCO, it’s difficult to say how far you could push it in either direction. But since these were presumably the cheapest components available, probably not very far.
It’s also worth taking a close look at the small four pin device at the top of the board labeled Q6. Located directly in the path of the high frequency signal as it passes from the VCO to the center pin of the antenna connector, this would be a logical place to put an amplifier. Though it may also be some kind of a diode to protect the electronics from anything that’s picked up from the antenna.
An Unfortunate Surprise
Part of me assumed that the Mini GPS Jammer just wouldn’t work, or at least, it would work so poorly as to not be an issue. But no, in a break from tradition, a cheap imported device from eBay managed to actually exceed all of my expectations.
Not that I’m happy about it. Sure the information to build a jammer like this has been out in the wild for years, but you still needed to have the wherewithal to actually source the parts and assemble it. With such a low bar for entry, this device is clearly quite dangerous in the wrong hands. While a WiFi or cellular jammer would perhaps present a more immediate threat, this is still not technology that anyone wants to see proliferate.
The 4-pin device is certainly an amplifier. One of the pins are having DC injected trough an inductor that makes sure that DC can get in, but the RF isn’t shunted to the supply.
> The only reason you’d want to jam GPS signals in and around a vehicle is if you’re trying to get away with something you shouldn’t be doing.
Since when an only guaranteed way to disable GPS tracking in all that Google/Facebook//Twitter/Apple/etc. bloat/spyware crap you obliged to carry with your phone become “something you shouldn’t be doing”?
Just curious.
Then just turn off the location service on your device. Or maybe don’t install any of those social media apps to begin with.
In any event, this device certainly isn’t going to help you. Carrying around an illegal jammer is not the solution to unwanted software on your smartphone.
Turn your phone off, or leave it at home. Location services might make the phone shut up about GPS signals, but it’s still connecting to cellular network towers.
Cellular tracking is not even near to the precision of GPS. WiFi ESSID database tracking available to corporations who extensively steal phones AP list along with GPS position is often much better than cellular tracking.
To track a phone you need at least three base stations seeing your phone. In towns precision degrades due to reflections and difractions, and in rural areas you don’t have enough base stations.
How precise does it need to be – tracking to within a mile on you at all times is still really quite informative. Doesn’t take long to figure out you stay in this radius more than 2 mins only when the burger van is there or hmm this mile you and x keep arriving in at about the same time and staying there for about the same time – why that should matter if people know is another question.
But the shear volume of data points on you and anybody else carrying a smartphone around you don’t need high level precision to learn what everyone is up to. So if you are really privacy minded just don’t take the damn spyware laden devices with you, or if you must have it handy carry in its own little Faraday cage.
Many cars are now “connected” and the manufacturer is usually not willing to tell you how to switch that off or offer service to switch it off.
I am well able to remove whatever tracking device from my car but not everybody is that technically educated, volkswagen for example puts the device behind the instrument cluster with antennas integrated so you have to do some serious work to remove the thing.
Those people simply buy this device, problem solved, and I cant completely disagree with them because they never asked for this privacy invasion.
Its just a matter of time before this will become a serious problem.
It’s also really easy for the police to detect and pull you over as a suspected car thief.
So you’re saying your average every day cop is on the lookout of these types of devices? I think i’ll have to call BS on that.
As I hate noise I’d love this to be true, keep the damn airwaves for what they are allocated for. But it really can’t be, even if they noticed and had the directional detection to know which moving target had the jammer in odds are good they wouldn’t be able to do anything about it. And I’d be surprised if they really have the gear to track moving jamming signals in use – it currently doesn’t seem worth it.
> Then just turn off the location service on your device. Or maybe don’t install any of those social media apps to begin with.
And how do you know, that turning off that switch in settings is really do something? As for social media – may be you know, that there is huge social pressure from all directions (family,job,friends,local communities) to install and use that social crap. So, average user without soldering or/and hacking skills is hard pushed to GPS tracking without any possibility to definitely turn it off.
> Carrying around an illegal jammer is not the solution to unwanted software on your smartphone.
This is only solution corporations leave for average phone user. If some three-letter agency think that it is illegal, they should force corporations to give a user an option to easy and completely disable tracking in hardware and software. If they don’t want to do it, there always will be solutions as described above, and they could not do anything with it.
Lots of phone nowadays come with social media apps installed by default and sometimes it takes running adb or rooting device to completely remove them (something not many end users are willing or able to do).
Ever since you interfere with others’ legitimate use: https://www.gps.gov/spectrum/jamming/
Blocking a signal is not the same as jamming. Wrap your phone in tinfoil if you want.
> Wrap your phone in tinfoil if you want.
It will disable everything, not only tracking.
is it legal to use it for jamming the tracer my girlfriend put in my car?
You’d also jam every GPS receiver in the vicinity, so yes.
Also, if you know there’s a tracker in your car, take it out?
> Also, if you know there’s a tracker in your car, take it out?
If they know they’re in a trustless toxic relationship that necessitates GPS tracking, get out of it?
I’m sure it is legal to get a replacement girlfriend.
The real answer is always in the comments….
Trackers are one of those great thought-problems that I never really have to deal with:
1.) Put it on said girlfriend’s car and then wait for her to melt down because “You’re following her everywhere she goes”.
2.) Mail it to a friend, preferably in Omsk or Adelaide and have them put it on a random car there.
3.) If it’s the kind you have to remove and download (rather than having it phone data out), put in geographic points/timestamps indicating your car goes faster than the speed of light.
4.) Cube satellite.
#4 LOL!
Assuming, of course that the cigarette lighter works…and that the GPS isn’t wired into the “always on” 12V bus (lighter sockets usually turn off with the ignition).
It’s these little details that separate the professional from the amateur.
(LoJack works entirely differently, this won’t jam that)
I have a cheap Android head unit in my truck. If my phone is near it (like in the vent clip), the GPS in the phone is jammed.
The GPS in the head unit works fine, because the GPS antenna is 4 feet away.
The GPS modulation and power still seems to be a mystery to most, almost 40 years after its creation. You cant see GPS signal because it is spread below the thermal noise floor. You cant see it with the (crappy) noise floor of the RTL-SDR, or even with a kick ass high $$ spec-an. Thats one of the beauties of low bit rate high spreading direct sequence codes.
In order to “see” GPS on a spec an, it needs to cross correlate the last 1000 or so “chips” that form a symbol, and plot that energy. Not allot of specans do that (However it would be a GREAT RTL-SDR project!!)
Many, many engineers have been lost bu this concept- Almost monthly I see one of our junior (sometimes not so junior) engineers withs a spec-an attached to a GPS feed, coming to the conclusion that the “active antenna is dead” Because they cant see the signal! — and even worse,I have seen them add amplifiers until they “could see it” -this was almost always the effect of feedback forming an oscillator.
“While a WiFi or cellular jammer would perhaps present a more immediate threat, this is still not technology that anyone wants to see proliferate.”
Much like encryption, the very use of may draw attention to oneself. I’m sure the watchers will never notice the long periods of solid GPS outages. Necessitating maybe a different form of tracking (not like there isn’t a sea of signals to observe and use in a modern society).
A couple of years before I left the great N.E for the shitty S.E, this was making news:
https://insidegnss.com/fcc-fines-operator-of-gps-jammer-that-affected-newark-airport-gbas/