Hackaday Podcast 086: News Overflow, Formula 1/3 Racer, Standing Up For Rubber Duckies, And Useless Machine Takes A Turn

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams take Mike Szczys peruse the world of hacks. There was so much news this week that we lead off the show with a rundown to catch you up. Yet there is still no shortage of hardware hacks, with prosthetic legs for your rubber ducky, a RC cart that channels the spirit of Formula 1, and a project that brings 80’s video conferencing hardware to Zoom. There’s phosphine gas on Venus and unlimited hacking projects inside your guitar. The week wouldn’t be complete without the joy of riffing on the most useless machine concept.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 086 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- SpaceX Sending Tom Cruise To The Space Station In 2021
- Closely Examining How A PG&E Transmission Line Claimed 85 Lives In The 2018 Camp Fire
- Autodesk Announces Major Changes To Fusion 360 Personal Use License Terms
- Community Testing Suggests Bias In Twitter’s Cropping Algorithm
- Remoticon Tickets And Workshops Just Dropped
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Plastic Prosthetics For Rubber Duckies
- 1/3 Scale Hybrid RC Car With A Scratch-Built 125cc V10 Engine
- Teleconferencing Like It’s 1988: Connecting Vintage Hardware To Zoom
- Wooden Disc Player Translates Binary Back Into Text
- Mirror Turns Webcam Into Document Camera
- Finally, A Differently Useless Machine
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: