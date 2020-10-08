Hackaday Passes 1,000,000 Comments

For just over sixteen years we’ve been publishing fresh hacks every day. We’ve just passed another milestone: the one millionth Hackaday comment was made just a few minutes ago.
A million of anything is impressive, but it’s not the sheer volume that’s on my mind today, but how time and again I’m gobsmacked by the insightful comments I find on these pages, and the people who put them there. We find leads for futures stories, answers to unknowns voiced in the articles, and have conversations with thousands of people whose paths we never would have crossed otherwise.
Not a week goes by that I don’t lose myself in a comment thread, usually taking me down the rabbit hole of exploring a bit of technology previously hidden to me but revealed by a few words. How many Hackaday articles were spawned by someone posting just the right link in the comment section?
Too often the people who moved the world with interesting technologies move through their careers and beyond without anyone to really tell their stories to, and those are some of the best stories from the people working with the tech on a daily basis for decades. But then we publish an article that puts a spotlight on their corner of knowledge and we get to hear how it was from their perspective. It’s so gratifying to get these moments of insight on who and what have kept humanity’s relay-race of science forward.
So thank you! Keep those comments and those stories coming!
A Little Levity for the Regular Readers
Now when you mine for ore, not every granule is a gold flake. Throughout the years the Hackaday writers have come to recognize a few recurring gripes in the comments that are always good for a chuckle. Recently, Roger Cheng turned this into a game of bingo we can all play.
We’d love to hear your favorite (positive) comments from years of reading Hackaday. Let us know in the comments below. And remember, if you don’t have something nice to say…
[Editor’s note: Elliot totally cheated. He wrote a script to pull down the number of posts continually, and post a comment when the counter hit 999,999. This is Hackaday, after all.]
17 thoughts on “Hackaday Passes 1,000,000 Comments”
At least a thousand of those is me trying to offer a free Smoothieboard to somebody making a CNC-related project. Lots of people take me up on it, and over the years it’s actually resulted in quite a bit of contributions/feedback coming back to the project itself. Thanks Hackaday comments ! And happy million. If you had a nickel for each comment !
Been the best 16 for engineers everywhere.
Keep up the hacking.
Your bingo card missed “Not a hack!”
That would be the free square
Missing: “Hoover sucks!”.
At least 900,000 saying nobody should use an Arduino…
Alternate answer: You can do that with a 555.
“We’d love to hear your favorite (positive) comments from years of reading Hackaday.”
That would be quite the list, but links to reference material is always handy to building a library.
What, no link to the millionth comment?
Check the final comment on the article linked at the top
So, it was [Elliot Williams]?
You’re welcome!
BLACKOUT BINGO!
(I’ve covered all the squares with my comments -not really)
The article image needs to be a live wallpaper with proceedural fire that seems ‘up’.
Bonus points if it shows your feed..
How many articles did get a full bingo?
Are there more stats available like how many post, unique commenters, etc?
OMG has it been 16 years?! Nothing like good old reality to remind you that you’re old. I remember the early days of HaD thinking that this site is destined for bigger things. Congrats to HaD and cheers to the people who have been contributing for ….16 years! We have a good community here and I for one love it.
A million comments is good and all, but I think I speak for everyone in waiting for the far more exciting 1048576th comment.