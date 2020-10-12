We know what you’re thinking: this is yet another one of those “Gut the retro gear for its cool old case and then fill it up with IoT junk” projects. Well, rest assured that extending and enhancing this 1970s computer trainer is very much an exercise in respecting the original design, and while there’s a Pi inside, it doesn’t come close to spoiling the retro goodness.
Like many of a similar vintage as [Scott M. Baker], the Heathkit catalog was perhaps only leafed through marginally less than the annual Radio Shack catalog. One particularly desirable Heathkit item was the ET-3400 microcomputer learning system, which was basically a 6800-based computer surrounded by a breadboarding area for experimentation. [Scott] got a hold of one of these, but without the optional expansion accessory that would allow it to do interesting things such as running BASIC or even supporting a serial port. So [Scott] decided to roll his own expansion board.
The expansion card that [Scott] designed is not strictly a faithful reproduction, at least in terms of the original BOM. He turned to more modern — and more readily available — components, but still managed to provide the serial port, cassette interface, and RAM/ROM expansion of the original unit. The Raspberry Pi is an optional add-on, which just allows him to connect wirelessly if he wants. The card fits into a 3D-printed case that sits below the ET-3400 and maintains the original trainer’s look and feel. The longish video below shows the build and gives a tour of the ET-3400, both before and after the mods.
It looks as though trainers like these and other artifacts from the early days of the PC revolution are getting quite collectible. Makes us wish we hadn’t thrown some things out.
4 thoughts on “Retro Computer Trainer Gets A Raspberry Pi Refit”
I’m tired of hearing about all these projects where somebody guts a retro case and crams a RasPi inside!
It is like a Hollywood movie, where each movie is the same as the last, just rearranged some.
He does a lot more than that: ” The Raspberry Pi is an *optional* add-on, which just allows him to connect wirelessly if he wants.”
I found the build and schematics etc. quite interesting. Watching projects like these helps revise and refine your knowledge,
Funny, that the first sentence in the article adresses exactly this, by explaining the this isn’t whats happening here. And the Link provides a profound insight, that the original kit isn’t touched whatsoever. Talk about kneejerk comment…
I have a couple of the old IC trainers – I think the one I put together combines digital & analog but might be mistaken – then I have another model that is still in the original shipping box – guess someone will get a couple of collector items sometime –
Never got very far with the texts – but did use the trainer for several other projects when I needed a test bed – nice trainer