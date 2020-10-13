You need a Swiss Army knife of serial communications? Ollie is a compact isolated USB adaptor that provides USB, CAN bus, and two UARTs at logic, RS-232, and RS-485 signaling levels, as well as an isolated power supply. [Slimelec] has managed to squeeze all this into a package the size of a harmonica. We like the technique of making the enclosure from PCB material, complete with clearly labeled switch, LED and connector pinout names.
So far, only the compiled firmware is available for this project, but hardware files, and presumably the source code and documentation, are coming soon.
The central themes here are isolation and flexibility. We can’t find the isolation voltage in the project specifications, but the CANable project on which this adaptor is based provides 2.5 kV galvanic isolation. A single isolated USB interface is also provided over a standard Type A connector. The four-wire logic-level UART signals are available on a 2 x 7 box header, and are voltage selectable. The RS-232, RS-485, and CAN signals are on an 8-pin pluggable screw terminal block, or you can use a DB9 connector with a pluggable adaptor board.
Whether you need a troubleshooting aid for field testing, are using CAN bus on your projects, or just want to isolate your expensive computer from sketchy prototype hardware, have a look at this project.
9 thoughts on “USB Adaptor Isolates Multiple Serial Interfaces”
Just looking at the picture, it’s nice that the second layer of PCB is added to provide info on the pins. I bet that underneath he has removed all reference designators to cram more components in a smaller area.
You’re absolutely right – I also hate ref designators. But the bottom layer has the pin info. I’ll post more pictures later.
Just being critical but what exactly would one really need this for, it’s a beautiful end product but why is it an “adaptor” I guess I’d what I’m asking. What is it adapting and to what? I’m in need of more content to absorb about this thing. I’m guessing car hacking/tweaking?
TBH I would love thing like this during my machines evaluation and start up, as usually I would carry at least three different RS485/RS422 converters, a CAN to USB converter and oscilloscope with me. Not to mention the driver mess on my PC to support different vendors converters.
If working in field having small, multi standard converter would be awesome. The idea behind BusPirate was similar but was lacking isolation. And when first up bring of new machine is happening various stuff tend to go sideways, including 230V to USB :D
Hopefully Slimelec will chime in here and explain HK’s motivation in more detail. Clearly, with the firmware’s emphasis on CAN, I gotta believe that automotive projects were foremost in his mind. But just the isolation feature alone, with or without CAN, can be very helpful in some situations. If you’ve ever fried a $2000 laptop doing surge current testing, or wanted to monitor serial links from a big industrial machine of unknown provenance, galvanically or optically isolated interfaces can be your friend.
… explain his motivation …
Would be great if there was some sort of LED indicating which lines are active. Finding a serial breakout board is difficult nowadays, but really useful when debugging some legacy stuff which makes interesting use of the CTS/RTS lines
So if I understand correctly this project is an universal UART that can go up to -12/+12V where other projects (like the https://www.crowdsupply.com/pylo/muart) just go up to +5.4V ?
±12V is the original RS232. That’s why the one calls himself UART-TTL.