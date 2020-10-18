Full-size metal detectors are great for narrowing down a region to start digging through. But what if you had a smaller metal detector that could pinpoint the location? Then you could spend far less time digging and way more time sweeping for metal.
Metal detectors work because of the way metal behaves around electromagnetic fields. [mircemk] reused the ferrite core from an old MW radio to build the antenna coils. When metal objects are close enough, the induced electromagnetism changes the frequency, and the Arduino blinks an LED and beeps a buzzer in time with the new frequency.
[mircemk]’s handheld metal detector is quite sensitive, especially to smaller objects. As you can see in the demo video after the break, it can sense coins from about 4cm away, larger objects like lids from about 7 cm, and tiny things like needles from a few millimeters away. There’s also an LED for treasure hunting in low light.
Don’t want to pinpoint a bunch of useless junk? Build in some phase detection to help you discriminate.
5 thoughts on “Precision Metal Detector Finds Needles In Haystacks”
I need something like this. I have an old house (~300 years) and always find stuff with a cheapo metal detector I bought years ago. Time for an upgrade.
It’s what people call a ‘pin-pointer’. Which is handy, after you dig the hole, or shallow/surface metals. Harbor Freight had one that could be had for under $20, but really needed a couple of simple and cheap refinements. The hobby level pin pointers are around $150, a little spendy, since you won’t need it, every target you recover, and can do fine without one, anyway. Preference and convenience… Your main detector has filters, discrimination, and a few other things, so you can focus on ‘treasure’. Pin pointers don’t, and will beep for anything. 2-3 inches of dirt, isn’t tough to poke around through. You can learn to pin point pretty accurately, before you ever lay down your main detector, to begin recovering you treasure.
The “induced electromagnetism”? Go back to school.
I never quite understood why people used diode detectors when one could use the diode in the BE junction of a bipolar transistor and get some gain. Many years ago, before transistors were invented, or were very expensive, this practice may have been relevant, but not anymore.
I understand your point, but … Dude. Read the first paragraph. https://www.minelab.com/knowledge-base/getting-started/how-metal-detectors-work. You will understand where he is coming from better.