Many plastics are, in theory at least, highly recyclable. Unfortunately, in reality, most plastic ends up as waste instead, harming the environment and providing no ongoing value to society. Wanting to investigate possible ways to repurpose this material, [Rehaan33] built a rig to create bricks out of waste plastic for a school project.
The aim of the project is to take waste plastic, in this case high-impact polystyrene, and reform it into a brick that could be used as a low-cost building material. The material is shredded, before being packed into a steel mould and heated to 270 degrees in an oven. As polystyrene is a thermoplastic, it can readily be heated in this way for reforming without harming the material’s properties. Once heated, the mould is placed into the press rig, which uses parts of an old drill press to force down a steel plate, helping shape the final form of the brick.
While you’re unlikely to see old soda bottles used to build a skyscraper in New York any time soon, such techniques could be a good way to help eliminate plastic waste in impoverished areas and stem the flow of plastic into the world’s oceans. The project served as a useful learning experience, allowing [Rehaan33] to pick up skills in metalworking, machine design, and working with thermoplastics. Recycling plastics is a key area of interest for many, particularly in the 3D printing space, with many exploring ways to reuse thermoplastics in more efficient ways. If you’ve got your own project turning waste plastics into useful material, be sure to let us know!
11 thoughts on “School Project Turns Plastic Waste Into Bricks”
Plastic bricks sounds like good recycling.
But question is if it will actually be useful.
Considering that plastic truss works for bridges were once believed to be the hot new thing for shorter spans. (Microplastics is though the big issue. one reason that California has banned Styrofoam in use as packing material. (And I think we all can agree that Styrofoam disintegrates into a bazillion parts at the slightest touch…))
Though, as a neat way to compress and solidify plastic into manageable and easily stackable ingots is an advantage.
If you add enough sand to PS chips before heating and forming a brick – you will get pretty usable construction material. And you could manage it like usual bricks, just don’t build a stove with that bricks.
Also, you could change a mold and make a polymer-sand floor tiles perfectly usable in a backyard.
Depends on the type of styrofoam. The non-bead stuff is pretty mess free.
Why not just burn the plastic as fuel? I don’t know anyone who would want to live in a house made of plastic bricks. It just seems nasty.
My house is made of pine and styrofoam. Once it’s all cemented over you can’t tell what the walls are made of.
Unitl that first match falls…
“Once it’s all cemented over you can’t tell what the walls are made of.”
That isn’t a good thing.
Throw some plastic into your fireplace. See what nice smells and smoke it produces when you burn it :) . See how your Neighbors like it :) .
The brick idea is neat for compact storage and transporting though for recycling… But you do need energy to ‘make into’ bricks, so not free.
1) Always be careful when burning plastic, amny styrene-based plastics produce an impressive array of toxic fumes when they burn. It’s mostly an issue of which additives are present, but those often include things like phosphorus and cyanide compounds.
2) Styrene, effectively a poorly-balanced hydrocarbon, will produce *thick* black smoke. This can be useful. When I was young I sailed a lot, and many of my friends would keep some big chunks of styrofoam stashed below on their boat.
In case of emergency, they could be set on fire and floated downwind as they burned off, the thick black smoke plume would attract attention at some distance, a locally-recognized distress signal.
A severe weather will tell what your house is made of within less than 15 mins.
Plastic for construction material usually falls prey to two problems – flammability and viscoelastic deformation. You can add fire retardant but you definitely don’t want bricks, beams or structural elements that will sag or squish over time. Recycled polyethylene is already used to make plastic “lumber” for things like decks, porches and benches though.