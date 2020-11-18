Airplanes and spacecraft have a big problem. The more engine or fuel you have, the more engine and fuel you need. That’s why aircraft use techniques to have lightweight structural members and do everything they can to minimize weight. A lighter craft can go further and carry more payload or supercargo. Electric motors are very attractive for aircraft, but they suffer from having less efficiency per kilogram than competing technologies. H3X thinks they can change that with their HPDM-250 integrated motor and inverter.
Although the 15 kg motor is still in testing, the claimed specifications are impressive: a peak power of 250 kW for 30 seconds and continuous torque of 95 Nm and 200 kW sustained. The company claims 96.7% efficiency. The claims are for the motor running at 20,000 RPM, so you’d need to add the weight of a gearbox for practical applications, but the company says this adds a mere 3 kg to the overall weight.
The patent-pending innovation behind this motor is a 3D printed copper stator coil that improves current handling. The company claims these coils are 40% better than conventional coils. There’s also a 3D printed cooling jacket that contributes to the motor’s performance.
How real is it? We don’t know, but none of the claims seem farfetched or crazy. The company promises real performance data in the second quarter of 2021, so that will probably tell the whole story. Meanwhile, it is interesting the dream up what you could do with a motor that light and powerful.
While somewhat rare, there are larger electric planes out there. Of course, most hobbyist drones are electric, but there have also been some electric ultralights.
9 thoughts on “3D Printed Electric Motor Wants To Take Flight”
I wonder how well it’d do strapped into some small, home-built car, like a Locost.
1 – 0.967 = 0.033
200kW * 0.033 = 6.6kW
I always find it interesting when the engineering tradeoffs result in power electronics being bolted to a heater.
Perhaps that’s why they have 30 second max power limit:
250kW * 0.033 = 8.25kW
It’s even worse when you do the arithmetic correctly. 200kW output requires 200/0.967 kW in = 206.82 kW, for 6.82 kW of heating.
At 250kW output, assuming the 20 rpm is constant and the extra load is increased torque, requires a current increase of x1.25, or a I^2R increase of +56%. Assuming all the inefficiency is copper loss, that means the heating is now 10.6 kW. (in reality, much of the loss is windage and bearings, so the actual increase in heating might not be that much.)
I’m actually much more surprised a 3 kg transmission can survive 200 kW.
“… efficiency per kilogram”
Strange sort of metric. Sounds non-sensical.
Sounds more like aerospace to me. They love units in terms of mass.
It’s probably a really good metric though. If you consider that power applications are usually more efficient when they’re larger (eg a power station is more efficient than a car engine at turning fossil fuels into usable power). You could probably measure efficiency per surface area as well.
Integrating electronics into motors and actuators seems like a good idea, until you have to make it work. Heat, vibration, sealing and packaging all become more difficult and more expensive. It might make sense for a few specialized, low volume applications (the Mars Rover comes to mind) but not for most normal applications. I’ve worked on several projects in my career. None were cheaper or worked better. They were cool though!
Yep, more electronics/software you add … the more that could go wrong … at the worst possible moment. Seems like there is/should be a Murphy law on that :) .
i have the same feeling. not only does it make some increment in complexity but it also ties the components together. if there are advances in the ESC or the motor, you won’t be able to simply swap one or the other out, you’ll have to wait for the next iteration of the whole unit. OTOH, i guess cooling might actually be simpler if you don’t need separate heat exchangers at the ESC and at the motor.