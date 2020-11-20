Hackaday Podcast 094: Fake Sun, Hacked Super Mario, Minimum Viable Smart Glasses, And 3D Printers Can’t Do That

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys traverse the hackerscape looking for the best the internet had to offer last week. Nintendo has released the new Game & Watch handheld and it’s already been hacked to run custom code. Heading into the darkness of winter, this artificial sun build is one not to miss… and a great way to reuse a junk satellite dish. We’ve found a pair of smartglasses that are just our level of dumb. And Tom Nardi cracks open some consumer electronics to find a familiar single-board computer doing “network security”.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 094 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Youtube-dl Makes Their Case, Returns To GitHub
- Mike wrote an assembler and thinks he’s finally solved the tokenizer
- Easy Carrier Board For The Compute Module 4 Shows You Can Do It, Too
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- “Artificial Sun” Lighting Via Old Satellite Dishes
- A Microwave Repair Even Mechanical Keyboard Fans Will Love
- Exploring The New Super Mario Game & Watch
- Turn-by-turn Smart Glasses Give You Direction
- Another Kind Of “Bare Metal”: 6502 Computer Powers RPN Calculator
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: