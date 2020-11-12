Three-Wheeled Turret Car Looks Like It Should Be Orbiting Thunderdome

In a post-apocalyptic world, this is the hacker you want rebuilding society. He’s showing off a three-wheeled go-kart that pivots the cockpit as it steers. A hand crank mounted at the center of the vehicle pivots each of the three wheels in place, but keeps the driver facing forwards with a matching rotation. Hit up the video after the break to see it for yourself.
The real question here is, how did he pull this off? The watermark on the video shows that this was published by [wo583582429], a user on Douyin (the platform known as TikTok in the US). We plied our internet-fu but were unable to track down the user for more of the juicy details we crave. If you have a lead on more info, leave it in the comments below. For now, please join us in speculating on this build.
This is a pretty good closeup of one of the wheel assemblies. First question is how does the turning mechanism work? Since all three wheels and hub are smoothly coordinated it’s likely this is a planetary gearing setup where the inner ring has teeth that turn the rings around the tires themselves. However, we can see a spring suspension system which makes us doubt the lower ring surrounding the tire would stay engaged with a planetary gear. What do you think?
Trying to figure out how control and locomotion happens is even more of a head-scratcher. First guess is that it’s electric from the mere simplicity of the setup and this closeup shows what looks like a circuit breaker and wires connecting to batteries on either side of the suspension system. But where is the electric motor?
It’s a horrible image, but this is the best we can do for a view of the other side of the wheel assembly. There is a box that appears to be made from aluminum mounted to the wheel frame. After a few hundred times through the demo video we don’t think there’s a chain drive going down to the axle. It doesn’t look like there is a hub motor at play here either. We wondered if there was a second smaller wheel under the top of the frame to drive the main tire, but again, the suspension system would make this unfeasible and at points in the video there is clear daylight. Spend some time reviewing the
Zapruder demo film below and when you figure all of this out, clue the rest of us in please!
It’s awesome seeing bootstrapped vehicles come to life. One of our favorites remains this all-terrain motorcycle that has no problem taking on stairs.
Dang, I want this.
Reminds me of a camera rig in a news studio.
At 28s, it looks like the lower circular structure on each wheel does have teeth, so probably planetary setup. For the suspension, it looks like the 4 vertical rods on each wheel assembly are fixed to the top of each assembly, and the planetary gear fixed to the bottom, stationary with respect to the body. The horizontal bar attached to each end of the axle appears to be able to slide up and down on those rods. Motor could be a friction drive mounted above, able to move up and down with the wheel but hidden from view.
I think that the wheels can slide on the suspension shafts leaving the gear stationary. Something like a cross between the Morgan front suspension and a railway bogey.
Hover-board motors in the wheel hubs would be one possible power source. I have seen them built in to all sorts of things, from sofas to motorcycles. (In fact I have driven both a sofa and a motorcycle so-equipped)
Ah ha, you’re right! The lower ring is stationary, afixed by the rods, but the cross-plate that actually holds the axle is allowed to slide along those rails, dampened by the springs. Good eye!
I can see some blue and white packs that look to be batteries so you may be on the right track with hoverboard or ebike style hubmotors.
I cant imagine where he found some that would like the weight of all the additional metal though, those must have been from something unique in itself…
My bet is 3 vespa size hubmotors. The spring suspension also has an internal shock absorber that acts as a connecting rod (very likely under strain when turning at a dead stop). The top hub of the wheels is interesting and looks like some form of slip ring a motor combo. The bottom rings are indeed toothed however you can clearly see at around 23 seconds there is space between them and the main body. If I had to put money on it, they are electrically steered by the top hub electric motor. Likely something out of some industrial machines. The planetary gears theory doesn’t match up because he would move opposite to the wheels rotation, and the rate of turning would not be the same. That’s an awfully large ratio to reverse in such a small space.
Looking again at the top hubs, you can see 2 sets of wiring to it, as well as something that looks like it could be an encoder on the “steering” shaft.