Microwave oven design and manufacturing have been optimized to the point where the once-expensive appliances are now nearly disposable. Despite the economics, though, some people can’t resist fixing stuff, especially when you get a chance to do it in style. Thus we present this microwave repair with its wholly unnecessary yet fabulous adornments.
The beginning of the end for [dekuNukem]’s dirt cheap second-hand microwave started where many of the appliances begin to fail first — the membrane keyboard. Unable to press the buttons reliably anymore, [dekuNukem] worked out the original keypad’s matrix wiring arrangement and whipped up a little keypad from some pushbutton switches and a scrap of perfboard. Wired into the main PCB, it was an effective and cheap solution, if a bit on the artless side.
To perk things up a bit, [dekuNukem] turned to duckyPad, a hot-swappable macropad with mechanical switches and, of course, RGB LEDs. Things got interesting from here; since duckyPad outputs serial data, an adapater was needed inside the microwave. An STM32 microcontroller and a pair of ADG714 analog switches did the trick, with power pulled from the original PCB.
The finished repair is pretty flashy, and [dekuNukem] now has the only microwave in the world with a clicky keypad. And what’s more, it works.
3 thoughts on “A Microwave Repair Even Mechanical Keyboard Fans Will Love”
I’ve always wondered why numerous keypad are present mainly on the US microwave market, where the rest of the world seems to do with start stop button and rotary encoder.
Marketing featuritis, I suspect. That said, when we shopped at Curry’s PC World for a microwave to put in our UK flat, only the *very* cheapest of the microwaves included a rotary encoder.
I looked at the ones with a rotary encoder and found it to be clumsy for elementary use.
The best button on mine is the “add 30 seconds” button which also starts the cooking. For reheating leftovers that’s practically the only button I use.