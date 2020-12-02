The Dark Side Of Solar Power

Everybody loves solar power, right? It’s nice, clean, renewable energy that’s available pretty much everywhere the sun shines. If only the panels weren’t so expensive. Even better, solar is now the cheapest form of electricity for companies to build, according to the International Energy Agency. But solar isn’t all apples and sunshine — there’s a dark side you might not know about. Manufacturing solar panels is a dirty process from start to finish. Mining quartz for silicon causes the lung disease silicosis, and the production of solar cells uses a lot of energy, water, and toxic chemicals.
The other issue is that solar cells have a guanteed life expectancy of about 25 years, with average efficiency losses of 0.5% per year. If replacement begins after 25 years, time is running out for all the panels that were installed during the early 2000s boom. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA) projects that by 2050, we’ll be looking at 78 million metric tons of bulky e-waste. The IREA also believe that we’ll be generating six million metric tons of new solar e-waste every year by then, too. Unfortunately, there are hardly any measures in place to recycle solar panels, at least in the US.
How are solar panels made, anyway? And why is it so hard to recycle them? Let’s shed some light on the subject.
How It’s Made: Solar Panels
Solar panels come in three basic types — monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film. Each cell of a monocrystalline solar panel is made from a single silicon crystal. These are the single malt Scotch of solar panels, and are usually black.
Polycrystalline panels have a jumbled, multi-faceted look to them because they’re made from several silicon crystals. These panels are usually blue, and this is because of a coating that makes them perform better. Thin-film solar panels are the type you see in solar calculators and watches, and they offer the least efficiency. These are made from amorphous silicon, which is why they look so different from the other two.
No matter the type, solar cells start with sand, usually high-purity quartz sandblasted at high temperatures. The quartz is first refined into metallurgical-grade silicon, then purified into polysilicon. This creates a highly toxic compound called silicon tetrachloride. This stuff is bad enough on its own, but when it gets dumped and reaches local bodies of water, it releases hydrochloric acid.
The resulting polysilicon is collected into rocks and melted together into ingots. Boron is added (known as doping) to give the silicon positive polarity. Then the ingots are sliced into paper-thin wafers that are coated with a substance that makes them absorb sunlight rather than reflect it.
The cells are treated with a phosphorus coating that negatively charges the surface, completing the p-n junction that makes it possible to convert the sun’s energy into electricity. The cells are baked in a furnace and then soldered together into panels. A layer of protective glass goes on the front, and a durable polymer goes on the back that keeps out dirt and debris.
So… Recycle Them?
If they are properly cleaned and maintained, solar panels can last for several decades. But as solar panels degrade, they become far less efficient, and eventually stop working altogether. The obvious solution might be to recycle all those solar panels, but it’s not that simple. People don’t go down to the big box store and buy solar panels directly, they buy them from companies who also install them. It’s left up to the companies to track the panels, take them back, and make sure they get recycled. The problem is that not everyone is aware that they can be recycled in the first place, and dumping them in landfills is not being policed much in the States.
Europe is really leading the way when it comes to e-waste recycling. The European Union have a law requiring that solar panel producers take back their panels at end of life and recycle them. Britain has a refinery that uses microbes instead of cyanide to break down e-waste and extract the precious metals. And France is home to Veolia, the world’s only commercial-scale photovoltaic recycling plant. In 2017 their partner PVCycle collected 2,400 tons of end-of-life panels throughout France. Veolia says they are able to achieve a 95% rate of re-usability for the collected metal and glass. Check out their process in the video below.
In the US, there are no federal mandates for recycling solar panels, and only Washington state and New York have any kind of laws about them. As a result, only about 10% of American panels are recycled. The other 90% get shipped to countries without mandates for reuse, or end up in landfills, leaching lead and other toxic chemicals into the Earth.
Right now in the US, recycling solar panels is difficult, and recovering the silver, copper, and silicon requires custom solutions. Scrapping the aluminum frames and silver from the metallization paste doesn’t net that much, and it costs $12-25 per panel plus transportation costs to recycle them. Dumping them in landfills only costs about $1 per panel.
It’s hard to compare the damage done by the solar panel manufacturing process to the damage caused by burning fossil fuels for energy. Neither one is good, so are we solving one problem while creating another? If we don’t figure out a global scheme for recycling panels, we’re certainly headed for a crisis.
I still wish we’d go heavy on natural gas and invest in carbon capture tech. With scale, I think it makes the most sense for a balance of affordable energy production, environmental protection, and “not in my backyard” fears.
Until the gas runs out, of course.
Gas isn’t going to “run out” in your lifetime–and by the time it is a factor we will likely have made amazing technological advances that we cannot fathom. Imagine somebody trying to plan for the world of 2020 back in 1940–their assumptions would be so laughably wrong that it’s silly to worry about…
Most of Europe doesn’t have gas, and needs to import it from Russia. Even if gas isn’t going to “run out”, dependency on a possibly hostile seller is not desirable.
Technically, they do, but it’s in areas controlled or threatened by Russia, like in east Ukraine. Elsewhere, there’s gas fields in France and Germany at least, but there you have the other kind of little green men successfully lobbying to ban extraction.
The EU could be completely self-sufficient in terms of gas with the inclusion of the eastern deposits, and lifting the moratorium on extraction of known deposits, but Russia won’t let the ex-soviet satellites play ball and Gazprom is paying big money to environmental organizations (e.g. Greenpeace) and politicians to keep protesting.
https://www.economist.com/sites/default/files/images/2012/07/articles/body/20120714_srm935.png
At the rate we consume electricity, we pretty much need to continue to develop all forms of affordable energy.
The pyramids of egypt actually contain the cleanest possible power production we can create. See Tesla’s abandon wireless power transmission tower, actually see the underground portion. Completely clean, after initial creation there is literally almost zero maintenance and simply uses the natural movement of water. Another form of cheap clean power is to use water and focused light. After the initial build, it’s pretty much free -maintenance and doesn’t lean on specialized materials with complex manufacturing processes. Coal was used because it was cheaper, then oil after that. This process also lends itself to desalination for clean water directly from the ocean.
We have tons of solutions, but a sharp and hard unwillingness to actually make the investment and follow the science due to the greed of investors that demand exponential growth. This lends itself more to hydrocarbons due to their energy density and ease of transport.
You know that’s true because of the massive electric distribution system connected to those pyramids. They actually power half the Middle East.
As a bonus, they also store 10 years’ supply of grain.
Thanks for being a troll.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wardenclyffe_Tower
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=pyramids+produce+electricity&atb=v248-5&ia=web
https://www.sciencealert.com/watch-how-to-make-electricity-from-falling-water
https://brilliantmaps.com/nile/
the scientific principles have been proven time and time again. So please learn something before you turn on your sarcasm and turn off your brain.
there’s tons of reading on the subject matter. these are just a few that took me literally less than 5 seconds to produce. But since you’re too lazy to actually read something before you respond, here’s 5 seconds of my time to abolish ignorance.
I’m going to go out on a very unpopular limb and say the N word here: NUCLEAR.
I’m cool with that.
Though I’d like to see more progress on small molten salt reactors.
buried, self contained and with failure mitigation.
It takes one person to sabotage one or steal some radioactive material and make a dirty bomb out of it and you’re done. We also do not have the technical know-how at the scale needed–and that is not likely to change.
It is one thing to get smart people to build brand new technologies–once you are in maintenance mode, the B and C-players begin showing up, and nuclear power is very unforgiving of such situations.
if i’m not mistaken, there is a design that cannot be ‘stolen’ or made to be used as a dirty bomb. I’m no nuclear expert, so check out the latest information on how some of the newer style reactor designs are to be made.
this kid has a design that is supposed to mitigate the vulnerabilities by being completely different in design than current reactors.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HL1BEC024g
there’s gotta be more info out there, tldr: look into the newer design styles for more info.
Nuclear is the ultimate source of power anyway. I think we should proliferate the use of Uranium SMRs and then swap them out when we finally develop Thorium reactors. Nuclear is the only way we’ll ever generate enough power to restore the environment.
The environment is being degraded because the human population is on a J-curve. No matter what resource we use for energy, so long as this continues we’ll always find a way to deplete it. If we intelligently manage our population size, however, we could theoretically all keep driving gas-powered cars and using coal-powered electricity for the remainder of our species’ time on earth.
The people are the problem here.
I will preach this message until I die. Watching so many people faf about with solar panels which can NEVER provide the power we need and have clear enviormental harm in manufacturing. It is laughable that nuclear is not considered the golden child by the greens but instead is universally viewed as the enemy.
Here don’t let a failed state press workers into intentionally driving a reactor to failure and don’t let someone build one next to fault line and tsunami central and we are all living in France energy heaven.
As for the *ahem* genius, in the comments talking about making a dirty bomb. Please learn the difference between weapons grade nuclear material and the stuff used in power plants.
Fwiw, my parents setup a solar system in the late 90s and the panels are still putting out somewhere in the neighborhood of 80-90% of their rated value. Over the years we’ve upgraded from a separate pwm charge controller and square(ish) wave inverter to a hybrid MPPT charge controller/inverter. The upgrade from lead to lithium batteries made a pretty nice improvement as well.
pwm>mppt
just saying.
Well, natural gas is… naturally produced… by several mechanisms. Meaning it isn’t finite. I’m pretty sure this is the basis for biomass energy. It generally burns cleaner than diesel and most other fuels. Also, that big flame that’s famously shooting out the tops of oil wells is natural gas that they just don’t want to bother with trying to use. Plenty to go around, but the infrastructure needed to put it to use is more costly than the oil companies figure they can make off it.
Yes, there is plenty of “natural gas” sources. I though prefer to say Methane, since that is primarily what natural gas and bio gas consists of.
Some rather large producers of methane that currently mostly sit unused is sewage treatment plants.
Most of these tends to employ systems to oxygenate the waste as to drastically reduce methane production. Though, waste water treatment plants currently put out the equivalent of 4% of the world’s energy needs worth of methane straight into the atmosphere.
There is some companies in the world that do capture this methane, and even stop oxygenating the waste as to have it produce far more of it. Leading to rather large methane production that can then be filtered and cleaned to produce useful fuel for both transportation and power generation.
Methane also have the huge advantage of being a very cost effective method of storing large amounts of energy.
In combination with both wind and solar it can help providing a very environmentally friendly source of power that is also more reliable than just wind or solar alone.
And in regards to solar panels, concentrated solar is likely a solution to the problem of solar panels being very energy intensive to make and also quite contaminating. All though, recycling efforts partly stems the problem.
Well, I think some distribution is good for solar. Some businesses/ individuals really have an interest in having backup power. I don’t quite understand why solar thermal isn’t more common because heating water is somewhere around 35% of a standard household’s usage. Solar concentrators operate on thermal rather than p-n junctions, so that does avoid a lot of the chemicals and processes of silicon.
Solar panels will always fit certain scenarios far better than anything else, but I’m not sure every rooftop needs them.
Solar power inverters create tremendous dangerous EMF. “Off-grid” buildings are thus worse than those connected to utility grids.
“The other issue is that solar cells have a life expectancy of about 25 years before they start dropping off in efficiency, which means that time is running out for all the panels that were installed during the early 2000s boom.”
Um… no? Solar panel efficiency is basically a constant drop over time. Obviously there are also point failures that lead to catastrophic drops (or weird nonlinear effects), but the overall “constant” drop in efficiency is typically pretty low – around ~0.5%/year. Industry normally quotes 1%/year but that’s because of the influence of a long tail from failures that get replaced (and thus bias the statistics) – if you just look at 20-year installations for panels, it’s a median of ~0.5%/yr, meaning a typical drop of 10%.
In other words, even 20+ year installations still have useful life at the end – I’d actually imagine a significant resale market would exist.
Resale? Just keep them. Depending on installation, you could trim the trees to make a difference.
If the panels are interchangeable (same size/mounts/etc.), at some point (if the resale market’s strong enough) it will make sense to just swap out the panels and replace them with new ones.
What I’m *really* curious about is how much of the long-term degradation is irreversible. Discoloration of the clear covering above the panel can be fixed, for instance.
A large part of the ‘problem’ panels are due to terrible charge controllers (or just a poor charging program, yes you can program your own on some models) this makes the little indicator say that the batts are not charging when in fact it’s likely the power curve from the charger is poor, and/or the battery bank is poorly balanced/maintained. There is a pretty steep learning curve for how to properly engineer, install, and maintain a solid solar system. You don’t get really any of that from an installer or ‘tech’ who literally relies on how many systems they can sell vs. a proper diagnosis and repair of an existing system. You’d be hard pressed for me to buy a commercially sold setup due to the inefficiencies built right into them from the start.
Having said that, we still need to regulate the proper recycling of almost every toxic load of bullcrap we build with planed obsolescence as the primary goal or feature.
I’d buy a used solar panel at the right price any day of the week, of course i’d still like to verify the output of each panel ahead of time.
https://handybobsolar.wordpress.com/the-rv-battery-charging-puzzle-2/
some people have a better grasp than others. I have used a few of the techniques Bob has listed. I brought back 2 monster sized lead acid batteries from the dead using a tiny solar panel and the recommended voltage. They went from very dead (only a few v) to enough to fire up a monster diesel engine and hold a reasonable voltage. They weren’t like brand new, but that’s better than the 300 dollars it would have cost to replace them.
Anyway. my 2 cents: Buyer beware.
an example of a programmable controller with a good rep:
https://www.backwoodssolar.com/products/charge-controllers/tristar-60-charge-control
Thanks for the insight on this. I made an update and linked to an NREL study that confirms the 0.5% per year drop you mentioned.
Reading spec sheets is an art form that most aren’t accustomed to.
Solar cells tends to last quite long. Degradation is a thing, partly heat accelerated, but in general not super fast.
It is a bit like super caps.
One can read, “5000 hours MTBF @ 65C” and think that sounds awful compared to “10000 hours MTBF @ 85C” that is far more common for electrolytic caps. But “Failure” is relative, typically for electrolytic capacitors it just means an increase of ESR by 2-5x, similar for super caps. For some applications, that is indeed a failure since the component can’t do its job. But for other applications it might not matter in the slightest. ie, one can look at it as ,”x hours average till it leaves spec.” Though, catastrophic failure is usually leaving spec. Unless it is a fuse, since they have a spec for that too.
The failure modes needs to be taken into consideration.
In regards to the second hand solar cell market, it is already somewhat of a thing. Not the biggest thing though, but will likely grow.
Yeah, I’d really rather manufacturers just put in a typical aging curve rather than some bullcrap MTBF. It’s a royal pain in the neck to have to search for academic studies and extrapolate, and in *many* cases I’ve actually *completely avoided* components where I don’t have a good idea as to its aging behavior. Bit different when you’re building something you hope lasts 20 years.
A lot of datasheets tends to include some more aging related information than just the MTBF.
The MTBF value is usually for normal operating conditions at specified temperature, and for how long it can do that on average.
But different manufacturers goes into varying amounts of detail in regards to aging, and yes, some manufacturers have really lack luster specifications and sometimes just hides behind the MTBF as their only specification of long term reliability….
It’s common knowledge that power output decreases at higher temperatures…. what I don’t get is why they pack they panels next to each other, why not space them, perhaps a foot apart? Air circulation will help cool them off. I surely wouldn’t wanna be the panel at the top row. I built a 16V 50W panel 10 yrs ago, before installing the cells, bolted many aluminum U channels to the backside, heatsink compound too. Still runs great all year long
Ha coincidence.. I was wondering today what could be true in company like this. : https://www.maanaelectric.com/
“Sand goes in, solar panels come out. It’s as simple as that!” :-D
The degradation over 25 years, at least on the LG panels on my house is guaranteed to be less than 83%, according to the documentation I should expect about 0.6% loss per year and I would assume that rate would continue after the 25 year point.
I wish my other silicon based electronics would last that long or degrade that gracefully. :)
There still needs to be some kind of planned end of life procedure, however this ‘dark side’ is the same for all tech energy tech, you seem to get to choose between hard(And damaging) to make/recycle but clean during use, or cheap/clean to build and nasty during use. Now that the prices are coming down and the uptake and proof of value is there, focus can shift from ‘cheap’ to ‘clean’ by slowing down the price drop and using the difference that to improve the process.
A large amount of chips lasts a lot better than solar cells to be fair.
Solar cells tends to be rather irradiated over the years, this slowly eats into their performance as the PN junction degrades.
Same goes for practically all semiconductors. But most chips aren’t exposed to UV sources like solar panels are. So tend to last a fair bit better.
Though, a lot of high power density chips using copper interconnects tends to last 10-20 years before the copper has diffussed through the diffusion barriers. (A diffusion barrier only slows the rate of diffusion, it doesn’t stop it.) And copper is literal poison as far as semiconductors are concerned, it simply diffuses into the transistors, and gradually turn them into conductors. For a CPU or GPU or other computing device with a life of 5-10 years, then this isn’t a major problem.
(Also rate of diffusion is proportional to temperature, which is why server processors intended to run 24/7 year round tends to have a TJ max of 55-75 C, while consumer/workstation processors intended to not run 24/7 year round tends to have a TJ max of 85-95 C, since they aren’t expected to be used that harshly.)
And chips that doesn’t have copper interconnects can still have copper leach its way up from the PCB itself, or heat sinks, or from thermal past containing silver (silver is also poison for semiconductors IIRC). So the chip will likely stop working at some point due to contamination leaching into it. But that can be many decades down the line.
According to the US EPA, a person in the US generates 4.9 lbs of trash a day. That’s 1788 lbs a year per person -almost a full ton. That’s over 287 million tons of regular trash generated a year in just America. According the the article, by 2050 IREA says there will be 6 million tons of solar e-waste generated a day.
If the article is strictly talking global numbers and the 6 million tons of e-waste is spread over the predicted 9.6 Billion people globally, well that solar e-waste amounts to less than a drop in the bucket of human generated waste.
I am all for nukes, but making solar the bad guy is disingenuous at best.
“Unfortunately, there are hardly any measures in place to recycle solar panels, at least in the US.”
eBay. If you don’t know by now… ;)
Also, @ J Cook: yes, if you can deal with the waste output, or figure out how to fusion without making a really big kaboom every 5sec… or, for that matter, a Doc Oc lol.
In terms of e-waste, the only problem with solar cells is all the plastic encapsulation. If there were a solar panel design in which the cells were only held in place mechanically, the cells could be replaced at end-of-life, and it would be fairly trivial to recycle the metals and silicon from them.
Any manufacturing process is going to hurt the workers and the surrounding environment to some degree, that’s just the nature of it. The goal is to pick the tech which does this the least.
It’s important to consider the full environmental impact of any technology before adoption, but I wish this article had gone into a bit more depth on certain things.
First, all of the things they use to describe solar panel manufacture as “dirty” aren’t unavoidable problems, they’re the result of cost-cutting and skimping on safety by manufacturers in countries that don’t adequately enforce environmental and safety regulations.
Silicosis from quartz mining and processing can be completely avoided just by giving employees proper respiratory protection and using processes that minimize dust (including wet instead of dry processing, and proper dust collection/ventilation).
Silicon Tetrachloride is almost completely recyclable in a closed loop within the manufacturing process, provided your plant has purchased the necessary equipment. Note that the article detailing the dumping of silicon tetrachloride is from 2008 and China has since mandated that plants install recycling equipment (whether they are actually enforcing this is a concern).
Also note that while dumping silicon tetrachloride is *obviously bad*, aside from acidifying soil and causing a short-term inhalation hazard, it poses no other long-term environmental damage – in fact, the HCl it produces is used by people *deliberately* and relatively safely to adjust soil and water Ph in situations where the soil/water is too basic.
The electrical energy used to produce solar panels does have a substantial environmental cost, but the average solar panel produces an equivalent amount of energy within 2 years – so with a service life of 20+ years, this is an easy net gain.
Referring to this manufacturing as “dirty” isn’t technically wrong, but claiming it’s on the same level as crude oil or even natural gas extraction and refining is ridiculous. Even Other “green” processes, like lithium battery manufacture, or even wind turbine manufacture, are much dirtier and more worrisome.
Finally, with regards to recycling of panels, which the article paints as a necessity, the elephant in the room isn’t addressed – what is the actual environmental impact of recycling panels vs disposing of them? The vast bulk of the panel is made of components that are neither rare nor toxic (the silicon, glass, and aluminum frame). The aluminum frame is easy, profitable, and probably environmentally beneficial to recycle, but the rest of it may not be. In contrast, although there are concerns about heavy metals (lead, cadmium) leaching out of solar panels in a landfill, modern panels are heading toward phasing out the use of those toxic chemicals, and I’m not aware of any attempts to quantify how big a risk this actually is. Shipping panels off to a specialty recycling facility may make sense in some locations but not in others – the fuel burned for transport is not insignificant.
This type of recycling is also in its infancy and may become more viable over time, so I’m certainly not arguing it’s not worthwhile, just that if you’re going to worry about the manufacturing process of the panels so much, you can’t ignore the rest of the lifecycle!
I also wonder if the death of panels after 20-25 years may be greatly exaggerated – very few modern panels have reached that point in their life, and, although it’s only one data point, I’m personally dealing with a lot of panels in their mid to late 20’s and they’re still chugging along at 95-100% of their original rated specs.
In fact, I bet the best environmental solution to deal with old panels *now* is to keep using them as they slowly decline – if necessary, moving them somewhere that space and efficiency are at less of a premium.
Excellent writing, such well-written replies is one of the main reasons I visit HAD.
“The other 90% get shipped to countries without mandates for reuse, or end up in landfills, leaching lead and other toxic chemicals into the Earth.”
Lead? where would that be coming from? if the solder is lead-free, and otherwise ROHS there shouldn’t be anything too bad in there… (not saying there isn’t aluminum and other things that should probably be recycled)
Also Veolia isn’t a recycling plant, it’s a very big company that manages most of the trash collection and management throughout France but also energy production, water treatment, cleaning, private security… they also kinda smell rotten…
“Mining quartz for silicon causes the lung disease silicosis, and the production of solar cells uses a lot of energy, water, and toxic chemicals.”
I’ve also read that the production of lithium batteries is equally dangerous and toxic.
So, clean energy is not so clean after all. At least it isn’t spewing smoke into the air the whole time it is in operation…
Let’s face it: the production of energy will be a dirty process no matter how we do it.
“If replacement begins after 25 years, time is running out for all the panels that were installed during the early 2000s boom.”
Aside from the other comments, I think there’s some misconception that other types of power generation *don’t* degrade over time – coal/gas/MSW fueled boiler replacements, steam and water turbine rebuilds, nuclear fuel rod exchange, hydroelectric dam site silt drainage etc. etc. are all part of any power generation scheme. If replacing a solar field sounds daunting, have a look at building-sized boiler rebuilds or pulling a turbine spool out of the Hoover Dam.
The difference is that most of these installation-scale factors are anticipated/planned for, whereas solar cells seem to have as much long term planning as a set of storm windows (“Yeah, hook em up … they’re fine – if they give out, we’ll swap in new ones”). Local solar fields have been a string of comedies – the first one was overgrown with foliage within months (now fixed) and the second is inexplicably angled west rather than south. I’m sure a distinguished committee came up with that one.
If cells degrade to the point of economic unsuitability in any sort of quantity my guess is that they could be recycled along with container glass, or may create their own industry of applications where an 80% (or 50%) efficient cell looks dandy at the right price.