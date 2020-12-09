A wise senator once noted that democracy dies with thunderous applause. Similarly, it’s also how privacy dies, as we invite more and more smart devices willingly into our homes that are built by companies that don’t tend to have our best interests in mind. If you’re not willing to toss all of these admittedly useful devices out of the house but still want to keep an eye on what they’re doing, though, [Nick Bild] has a handy project that lets you keep an eye on them when they try to access the network.
The device is built on a Raspberry Pi that acts as a middle man for these devices on his home network. Any traffic they attempt to send gets sent through the Pi which sniffs the traffic via a Python script and is able to detect when they are accessing their cloud services. From there, the Pi sends an alert to an IoT Arduino connected to an LED which illuminates during the time in which the smart devices are active.
The build is an interesting one because many smart devices are known to listen in to day-to-day conversation even without speaking the code phrase (i.e. “Hey Google” etc.) and this is a great way to have some peace-of-mind that a device is inactive at any particular moment. However, it’s not a foolproof way of guaranteeing privacy, as plenty of devices might be accessing other services, and still other devices have even been known to ship with hidden hardware.
9 thoughts on “Speaker Snitch Tattles On Privacy Leaks”
The only winning move is not to play.
I just don’t understand why people have these things in their home at all, much less. spend any money on them. But Ill admit, it’s getting more and more difficult to keep them out.
My TiVO remote has a microphone built-in to do voice search. And it always bothers me to see that remote suddenly “light up” and show some activity as it’s laying unattended on the couch. What is that thing doing???
>Pi sends an alert to an IoT Arduino connected to an LED which illuminates during the time in which the smart devices are active.
RPi is quite capable to lightup a LED on its GPIO. One can use a cheap wireless transmitter/receiver modules if it is not near the RPi.
It can light an LED, but not (reliably) a NeoPixel. NeoPixels need real-time execution.
Open source voice recognition is a thing. I’m surprised we don’t see more projects that solve the privacy problem by keeping it at home.
If I were making a speech enabled iot device and I wanted to spy on people I would have it cache the recordings and send them at quiet times or when the activation word is spoken, whichever comes first. That way it would throw off anyone trying to see what it’s up to by monitoring network activity.
Yep. And if the manufacturer got caught, they could say “we batch and compress it for network efficiency”, etc.
LOL. That might be a tough sell though. “We batch up your requests for immediate actions and respond to them within a few hours.”