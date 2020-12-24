How The Gates (Almost) Stole Christmas

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house

Blue screens were everywhere; no response from the mouse

Windows, it seems, had decided to die

Because it had updated; we didn’t know why

But Santa had a plan while we were all in bed

He reformatted our server and installed Linux instead

In the morning we rushed in and what did we see?

Programs were running, and most of them free!

There was Chrome and Open Office and emacs for me

Not a penny was going to Mr. Gates’ fee

Now we have no more blue screens, ever, of course

Because Santa turned us on to that sweet open source