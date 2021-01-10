[TinkersProjects] experimented with making their own flexible PCB for LED modules inside a special fixture, and the end result was at least serviceable despite some problems. It does seem as though the issues can be at least partially blamed on some knockoff Kapton tape, which is what [TinkersProjects] used as a backing material.
The approach was simple: after buying some copper foil and wide Kapton tape, simply stick the foil onto the tape and use the toner transfer method to get a PCB pattern onto the copper. From there, the copper gets etched away in a chemical bath and the process is pretty much like any other DIY PCB. However, this is also where things started to go wonky.
Etching was going well, until [TinkersProjects] noticed that the copper was lifting away from the Kapton tape. Aborting the etching process left a messy board, but it was salvageable. But another problem was discovered during soldering, as the Kapton tape layer deformed from the heat, as if it were a piece of heat shrink. This really shouldn’t happen, and [TinkersProjects] began to suspect that the “Kapton” tape was a knockoff. Switching to known-good tape was an improvement, but the adhesive left a bit to be desired because traces could lift easily. Still, in the end the DIY flexible PCB worked, though the process had mixed results at best.
Flexible PCBs have been the backbone of nifty projects like this self-actuating PoV display, so it’s no surprise that a variety of DIY PCB methods are getting applied to it.
4 thoughts on “Knockoff Kapton Nearly Sinks DIY Flex PCB Project”
DuPont Kapton FPC.
See IPC6013.
Fake Kapton sounds bad. I recently purchased one online so I should also check mine.
It might be a worth a try to switch to using a vinyl/craft cutter instead of etching. If the required features are not too small, which looks manageable from the photo.
Been there, done that. The main problem i encountered was the adhesive on the copper foil. I could not find any copper foil with an adhesive that could withstand the heat. Some were better but none were perfect, far from it.
Modern flex PCBs bond the Polyimide without adhesive, but I don´t know if this requires a special treatment of the copper surface of PI surface, or both, and / or if it´s thermally bonded…
I wouldn’t be surprised if commercial flex PCBs skip the adhesion layer between the copper and Kapton tape.
Since if one deposits the copper onto the tape, then it has a fairly good bond to start with due to the depositioning process being far more adept at conforming with any surface imperfections.
Adhesives are generally temperature sensitive so are nice to avoid if one can.
But fake Kapton tape is also not a nice thing.
Though, Kapton tape will degrade if exposed to more than about 400 C, and a lot of soldering irons goes well above that, and some people like running their irons that hot, so could just be a PBCAK. (Not saying that this is the case, poor quality Kapton tape is a thing, I have stumbled over it myself.)
