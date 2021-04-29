Shipping A CRT: Lessons Learned

Old CRT computer enthusiast [x86VileR] recently tracked down an IBM 5153 monitor for which he had been searching several years. Unfortunately shipping a heavy glass CRT isn’t easy. In fact, it took [VileR] three tries to get a functioning monitor delivered intact and working. The first one seemed reasonably protected in its packaging, but arrived so banged up that the CRT had become dislodged inside the monitor and the neck broke off! The second attempt was packaged even better, and he was sure it would arrive problem-free. Alas, it too arrived all banged up and broken.
This one clearly had superior packaging, so I find it difficult to account for this truly stupendous level of damage. The most promising theory is that several people jumped on it simultaneously, just before the delivery truck ran it over. As my friend put it, it would’ve arrived in better shape if he had just smashed it himself before boxing it up.
Double-boxing appears to be the answer, although it might result in a box too large to ship depending on your courier’s rules. Short of building custom wooden crates, do you have any packing tips for shipping heavy and fragile items? Thanks to [J.R. Dahlman] for sending us the tip.
Been there, done that, got the t-shirt…
https://hackaday.io/page/2466-another-ebay-horror-story
It took “only” 2 ebay auctions to get one boatanchor in working state.
Everyone who collects old computing equipment has at least one sad story like this. And it always happens to something that you got a super deal on and is irreplaceable.
After a few heartbreaking experiences, I’ve told senders of high-value (at least to me) things that it they have ANY doubts about their packaging, to give it to a place like a UPS store for packaging and I’ll pay the additional cost.
UPS stores wing it, they have no idea about any special requirements, like opening it up and checking cards are secure and heatsink isn’t going to turn into a slide hammer. No adding packing inside if needed. They err on the side of overpacking, so you’ll end up with a box maybe 6 to 8″ bigger all round, which will cost you a fortune in volumetric weight charges. I’d suggest rather that if you have any doubts that vendor is able to ensure adequate packaging, that you don’t buy from them, the UPS solution is as much a crap shoot.
Yes. I have had this problem in the military. They shipped CRT’s with the neck up, flat screen supported by 3 inches of soft foam that would compress well. The sides and top would also have 3 inches of foam. The foam would deform by 50% or more and then restore to the upright position. They also had a force indicator to alert you of damage. https://www.shockwatch.com.au/safety-technology-in-technology-freight-impact-labels/
In WW2 they had arrangenemnts of compresiible springs to do the same, as they had no foam and rubber was too costly to be wasted on shipping. After WW2 they used a springy mass of rubberized pig hair. for a few years. Nasty stuff, if you ever set it on fire, a wastebasket full would emplty the building as it stand or burning rubber abd pig skin – retchwaorthy to the max.
I recently installed a Mr Cool DIY heat pump and their “transit tested” packaging still allowed the mounting bracket attached to the back of the inside unit to get bent, which had to require coming close to breaking the plastic clip area at the bottom edge of the unit, and on the outdoor unit part of the grille got pushed in enough to just kiss some of the fins.
Back in college, I got assigned the dubious honor of QSL card manager at the ham radio club. I remember taking my first batch of cards to the post office to be mailed, and they were rejected by the postman. I had used brown paper and masking tape to hold it together. He told me, masking tape wouldn’t hold up to their rigorous handling. I’m looking at this package about the size of a paperback book, and wondering, “WTH are they going to do with this package that requires stronger tape”?
The post ofice hated QSL card managers way back, not so much now. They wanted US postage per item. When you ship them in country packs where they just get the destination local stamp the USPS gets zero. In effect you were sending forst class mail, which should be individually mailed as they had your signal report = first class, at the bulk printed matter rate,
If I had to ship that one, I think I’d do 2″ styrofoam taped securely all round it, so it’s in a styrofoam box. Shipping box should be double thickness, should be able to put it in without distorting box. Put it inside, wedge it into place with scraps of styrofoam or rolls/wads of heavy duty bubble wrap. Then fill voids with packing peanuts. Fill very slightly overpacked with peanuts, such that they’re already pushing on the sides of the carton, but not bulging it. It’s like a full waterbottle vs an empty one, want no voids. Then close it up. Lots of good tape. three stripes around over all the seams. Criss cross and reinforce the corners. Now stand on it. If you daren’t or it starts to give, you did it wrong.
There was a British science show I once watched similar to Myth Busters. The show tested what padding should be used when shipping a CRT TV.
The winner was wrapping in bubble wrap. The TV was launched off the back of a moving lorry. It survived.
I do concede that an old monitor will likely have de plasticised plastic that will be quite brittle.
I did ship an Apollo/Domain monitor successfully across the Pacific. However that likely had better condition plastic due to age differences.
My brother worked for UPS one holiday season as a “tosser” ie the guy that “loads” the long haul trucks. He expressed his amazement that anything fragile makes it through the system due to staff ignoring any “fragile” (aka kickme) signs on the box and what not.
Fast forward a few years and I am in need of a storage upgrade at work and due to cost we got used drives from the east coast shipped to Alaska! – We insured them for extra, they were doubled boxed and had expanding foam of some sort inside. The works. They arrive, the foam was compressed to dust and the boxes broke out. The drives were mounted in a chassis that was steel, the steel was deformed, drives mangled!
File an insurance claim for $8,000+ and ask the shipper/seller for round two. They also arrive a broken mess, Another claim for $8,000 or so. I got a friendly call from the FedEX folks trying to deny my claim because it was “inadequately packed” etc… Since we had pre and post pictures and I just happen to have video of them being thrown out of the hold on the airplane onto the tarmac with nothing below, just a bin they were tossing all of the boxes into from above. (small town airport with only 1 flight from FedEX a day, Flight aware for the win!) Claims were paid. I doubt others have been as fortunate getting paid out on their claims.
3rd time we shipped via Lynden “Less then Truck Load” aka LTL on a pallet. Turns out that the very small extra cost and time was well worth it because everything arrived perfect. The difference is that once its on a pallet, the folks in the (pro/larger?) shipping industry just move it around with a forklift so long as the driver doesn’t put a fork through the box or item your golden. I would strongly suggest people explore the route if your concerned about getting your product. I realize this solution is either overkill or inaccessible to some but since I have to ship a lot up here I have grown to like the system more in some respects. Particularly when it comes to getting my items without a lot of damage caused by 50 different people all throwing the item as fast as they can for minimum wage.
Then there is the total BS tactic FedEX and UPS pull sometimes, if you use next day or 2nd day air and they don’t have a profitable route, you will get a “held for security inspection” tag on the line tracking until they fill the plane enough to pay for the run.
