One way to play with vintage hardware without owning the hardware is to use an emulator, but [omni_shaNker] announced taking it to the next level by using VR to deliver a complete Commodore 64 system, in its full glory, complete with a native 80s habitat playset! This is a pretty interesting angle for simulating vintage hardware, especially since the emulator is paired with what looks like a pretty convincing CRT monitor effect in VR, not to mention a virtual 5.25″ floppy drive that makes compellingly authentic sounds.
The project is hosted on GitHub and supports a variety of VR hardware, but for owners of Oculus headsets, the application is also available on SideQuest for maximum convenience. SideQuest is essentially an off-the-books app store for managing software that is neither approved nor distributed by Facebook. Oculus is owned by Facebook, and Facebook is keen to keep a tight grip on their hardware.
As functional as the application is, there are still improvements and optimizations to be made. To address this, [omni_shaNker] put out a call for beta testers on Reddit, so if that’s up your alley be sure to get in touch. A video demonstration and overview that is chock-full of technical details is also embedded below; be sure to give it a watch to see what the project is all about.
3 thoughts on “Commodore 64 Emulator In VR Delivers A Full 80s Experience”
Nice.
There is also this :
https://www.emuvr.net/
“Playing” a C64 means being able to do all the nifty hacks we used to do – like Sprites fired on raster IRQ addresses to get text writing on the border, sample playback on the volume register or leveraging of the power supply’s frequency “jitter” for (semi-)random values.
Games … meh, who needs games if you can learn 6502 by heart and write self-modifying (machine) code on paper … no need for a floppy sound simulation if you’re going to “hyperspeed” it anyway :-)
Bragging aside: Being a kid of the 70s/80s, I really consider the C64 and its competitors of the days (TI99, Sinclair, BBC) “a game of their own quality”. The “fun” of that can easily be achieved by simulating the hardware IN HARDWARE. The “look and feel” … has never REALLY been great …
The real trick would be getting the VR camera tracking to ID a real C64 in the room and lock it to a virtual one so you can hit the real keyboard keys.
