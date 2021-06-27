Seven-segment displays have been around for a long time, and there is a seemingly endless number of ways to build them. The latest of is a mechanical seven-segment from a master of 3D printed mechanisms, [gzumwalt], and can use a single motor to cycle through all ten possible numbers.
The trick lies in a synchronized pair of rotating discs, one for the top four segments and another for the bottom three segments. Each disc has a series of concentric cam slots to drive followers that flip the red segments in and out of view. The display can cycle through all ten states in a single rotation of the discs, so the cam paths are divided in 36° increments. [gzumwalt] has shown us a completed physical version, but judging by CAD design and working prototype of a single segment, we are pretty confident it will. While it’s not shown in the design, we suspect it will be driven by a stepper motors and synchronized with a belt or intermediate gear.
Another 3D printed mechanical display we’ve seen recently is a DIY flip dot, array, which uses the same electromagnet system as the commercial versions. [gzumwalt] has a gift for designing fascinating mechanical automatons around a single motor, including an edge avoiding robot and a magnetic fridge crawler.
3 thoughts on “Mechanical 7-Segment Display Uses A Single Motor”
It’d be nice if the red segment pivoting into place caused a black panel to move out of the way, and the red segment pivoting away allowed the black panel to move back and close the gap.
Just encase it so that the inside is pitch-black. If you fear stuff/dust entering the insides, just add a cover plate.
This would keep the mechanical complexity at bay…
That is absolutely beautiful.
