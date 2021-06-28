When it comes to inspiring a lifelong appreciation of science, few experiences are as powerful as that first glimpse of the world swimming in a drop of pond water as seen through a decent microscope. But sadly, access to a microscope is hardly universal, denying that life-changing view of the world to far too many people.
There have been plenty of attempts to fix this problem before, but we’re intrigued to see Legos used to build a usable microscope, primarily for STEM outreach. It’s the subject of a scholarly paper (preprint) by
As for results, they’re really not bad. Images of typical samples, like salt crystal, red onion cells, and water fleas are remarkably clear and detailed. It might no be a lab-grade Lego microscope, but it looks like it’s more than up to its intended use.
Thanks for the heads up on this, [Jef].
One thought on “Lego Microscope Aims To Discover Future Scientists”
You can get sharper results from cheap lenses by limiting the light spectrum used to illuminate the object being observed. Human eyes are very sensitive to green light, so using a green LED can give nice sharp images with lots of contrast.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)