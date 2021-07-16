Just What Have We Become?

The world of open source software is one that often sees disputes between developers, some of which spawn lifelong schisms between devotees of different forks, and others mere storms in a teacup that are settled over a few beers. There are a couple of stories of late though that seem to show the worst in the online world, and which all of us should take a moment to think about.
Many of you may have heard two weeks ago of the passing of [near], the software developer and game translator whose bsnes emulator for the Super Nintendo was the go-to platform for retro Nintendo enthusiasts intent on the pursuit of the closest possible match to the original without possessing real Nintendo hardware. The details of their passing are particularly distressing, in that they committed suicide after numerous attacks over several years from users of Kiwi Farms, a website notorious for the worst kinds of trolling.
Hot on the heels of that distressing story comes news that [Cookie Engineer] is stepping down as maintainer of the project that’s now called Tenacity, a fork of the popular but now-controversial Audacity audio editor. They are doing so after being targeted by users of 4chan, the most well-known of online trolling websites, following an ill-advised Simpsons joke in a naming poll for the software. [Cookie Engineer] alleges that the harassers knocked on doors and windows where they live and a real-world knife attack followed.
Nobody deserves to be hounded to death, to suffer the sort of sustained harassment that [near] encountered, or to be confronted with knife-wielding strangers merely because they have stuck their head above the parapet as an open-source developer. There are no excuses to be made, no justifications for this.
All of us who read Hackaday are likely to be regular users of open-source software, many of us will have used bsnes and may yet use Tenacity, but we probably rarely stop for a moment to think of the real people behind them. Countless hours from innumerable highly-skilled people are what makes the open-source world tick, and aside from the immeasurable sadness of suicide or the horror of a knife attack there can only be harm done to open source software as a whole if to be a prominent developer or maintainer is to expose yourself to this.
The Internet will always have raucous communities at its margins and that’s something which still contributes to its unique culture, but when it jumps off the webpage and into damaging real people then perhaps it has become a monster. As a community we can do so much better, and we shouldn’t be prepared to accept anybody who thinks otherwise among our ranks.
We’d like to remind our readers that help exists for those who have reached the point of considering suicide, and that should you suffer from mental health problems you are not alone in this. Everybody, take care of yourselves, and keep an eye out for each other.
10 thoughts on “Just What Have We Become?”
Kind of comments on the Linux community.
https://youtu.be/tshIIEbKa7s
> the harassers knocked on doors and windows where they live and a real-world knife attack followed.
Is there any proof of that, or are we just supposed to take them at their word? That’s a time-honored tactic when you’re taking heat over piss poor decision making: concoct a story to deflect blame, or at least distract people temporarily by claiming victim status.
[citation needed]
That aside, suicide is always tragic, and I’d like to remind people of this: no matter how desperate things get, there is help available should you seek it.
To answer the article question title- we here at Hackaday have become empathetic.
There’s no excuse for people behaving like they did but the internet is full of horrible people, they tend to concentrate in specific areas like 4chan.
Noone should have to wonder if a stranger is going to knife them over a stupid internet poll. Think about how pathetic the people doing this kind of violence must be that something so simple angers them so much.
My heart goes out to [near]’s family, and [cookiemonster] as well. I’ve never seen antagonism on this site anywhere near ridiculousness like that, and I hope it stays that way.
there is an epidemic of mental illness at present that has only been getting worse since as long as i have been alive. it’s not specifically an open source problem.
“We” haven’t become anything, but there are jerks out there.
This kind of thing clearly goes way over the line when violent people show up at your house. When it is just unpleasant people online, you just need a thick skin.
I was on a forum where someone was claiming it was the “new normal” to be rude and critical. Hackaday comments can be a bit on the rough side sometime, but that seems to have calmed down lately. Be true to yourself, be kind, be grateful. Ignore the jerks.
yeah this was just what i thought — these aren’t “us”. if you wanna see open source people acting ugly, it looks more like systemd than 4chan
I know it’s easier to blame it on “jerks”, but this isn’t really a them-and-us (or jerks and non-jerks) situation, it’s a spectrum of people, personalities, and behaviors. The “we” refers to the community at large, some people in that community will exhibit behaviors that some other people may see as “being a jerk”. But the kicker is that the behavior criteria for “being a jerk” varies depending on the individual observing (and also enacting) the behavior.
I think sometimes, due to many factors (culture, background, life experiences, mood, health, caffeine level, relationship status, etc. etc.), we can all accidentally fall into “being a jerk”. At least for some people it will be seen as “being a jerk”.
Is it possible to do a better job of not accidentally “being a jerk”? Especially considering that our own criteria for “jerk” may vary from other criteria’s for “jerk”.
I like Severe Tire Damage’s start on that.
When writing comments I try to consider things like:
– Are they comments contributing something positive to the community?
– If replying to somebody who’s “being a jerk”, is it being useful (or do jerks usually reply to jerks)?
– If you are correcting somebody, is it polite and constructive, or dismissive and gloating?
How are other folks considering this?
Just don’t take it so far everyone has to constantly walk on egg shells.
Bad ideas should get called out as bad ideas.
Bad code should get called out as bad code.
Bad design… well you get the point.
Otherwise they will proliferate which does no one any good.
Just try to keep the ad-hominem crap to your childhood sibling arguments.
And give your constructive criticism respectfully.
To each their own I guess but I for one would rather be surrounded by assholes who give useful input than sweet talking kiss ups that never have anything useful to say.
This article has nothing to do with constructive criticism. There was no debate.
What does usefull input have to do with harassment at people’s homes and knife fights???
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)