When you’re just learning to sketch, you use graphite. Why? It’s cheap, great at training you to recognize different shades, and most of all, it’s erasable. When you’re learning, you’re going to make mistakes, and un-making them is an important part of the game. Same goes for electronics, of course, so when you’re teaching someone to solder, don’t neglect teaching them to desolder.
We could argue all day about the best ways of pressing the molten-metal undo button, but the truth is that it’s horses for courses. I’ve had really good luck with solder braid and maybe a little heat gun to pull up reluctant SOIC surface-mount chips, but nothing beats a solder sucker for clearing out a few through-holes. (I haven’t tried the questionable, but time-tested practice of blasting the joint with compressed air.)
For bulk part removal, all you really have to do is heat the board up, and there’s plenty of ways to do that, ranging from fancy to foolish. Low-temperature alloys help out in really tough cases. And for removing rows of pinheaders, it can help to add more solder along the row until it’s one molten blob, and then tap the PCB and watch the part — and hot liquid metal! — just drop out.
But the bigger point is that an important step in learning a new technique is learning to undo your mistakes. It makes it all a lot less intimidating when you know that you can just pull out the solder braid and call “do-over”. And don’t forget the flux.
12 thoughts on “Learning To Desolder Gracefully”
Just going to leave this bit of genius here: https://hackaday.com/2017/04/03/have-you-ever-tried-desoldering-needles/
I have tried them with little success, I thought they were a brilliant idea but in practice I have had a hard time getting them to work and in one case, the needle that fit the pin was too large for the hole and blew out the plating
A soldering station with tweezers is a good start. Some brands offer pretty large attachments, so you can easily heat all the pads of an SOIC and even dual row headers all at once and pull the parts away. Of course, a good IR soldering station comes in pretty handy too, as it tends to heat up more locally, compared to a hot air pencil. A little board preheating station can be nice too, if you have a multilayer board where the massive copper layers pull away and spread lots of heat from the area you want to rework.
Funny enough altough i use smd 0604 parts, I am using a rather big point on my solder iron with a angled flat side. It transfers heat way faster an more precise. To remove a resitor, I apply some flux and heat up both sides at the same time, having sharp tweasers at hand to grab the part of the solder point when molten. Works like a charm. And for through hole, desolder needles are awesome. Sometimes i first melt the pin and bend it straight with a small flat screw driver. Only electrolites on motherboards are a pain to remove due to the heat loss on the massive ground planes.
Old leaky Smd electrolites I always twist of cold while pushing them against the pcb so the pad stays on the pcb. Try it with an old pcb first to get get hang of it.
Ps. Why are my comments always flagged as moderated? Cookie setting?
Using a larger tip to heat up the whole component is a nice trick I use a lot myself.
And in regards to one’s comments getting flagged for moderation is fairly common for longer comments.
It though also seems to trigger on certain words and phrases, but I have yet to work out a pattern. My own comments tends to get flagged on a regular basis, especially the longer ones.
The main trick that I have learned for both soldering and desoldering is that you can never have too much liquid flux. Flux is one of those things that you can “get by” without until you start doing fine work or having to do very much rework, then it is indispensable. As a consequence, many newbies don’t learn its power or they think of “flux” as that cheap paste crap. I recommend get some of those syringes of liquid flux as soon as possible even if they are a bit more expensive.
Figured out that solder won’t bond to aluminum (because of the oxide layer?) so you can use those common aluminum tweezers.
One tip that I ALWAYS use is to take some new solder and first add to the existing bond. This not only adds flux but also helps to make the existing solder easier to heat up. Of course I like to have a mix of the dreaded “lead” solder. Call me old school and unsafe if you wish. But this method works without fail.
with small smd components I usually add a huge blob of solder which covers the whole part at once, which can then easily be shifted.
Might want to read up the soldering/rework on SMT ceramic caps. Basically don’t try to use a soldering iron on larger size caps as thermal stress can crack/weaken internal layers. Use a hot air tool as it warms up *both* the board and cap together so you won’t have a point source of heat.
https://www.murata.com/en-us/support/faqs/capacitor/ceramiccapacitor/mnt/0001
The Chinese hot air + soldering tool I bought was cheaper than the usual $100 solder station. and it has been work fine for the past 4-5 years. No excuse for not buying that if you are doing any serious electronics.
If you do get a desoldering station for through hole work regular maintenance is the key to success. If your tip gets pitted replace it. Replace the filters regularly. Lubricate the o rings. Clear out the nozzle with the proper tools and of course empty the solder collector.
I learned about ChipQuick about ten years ago and it’s really great. Basically it’s a low temperature alloy (indium based) that you melt into the solder joint, forming a eutectic that melts at about 100C. You can use a heat gun to melt the treated joints and pull out the part. You can easily remove multi-pin DIPs and SMD packages with this technique.
The only small downside is that it mucks a bit with the tinning on the soldering iron tip, but cleaning it and applying fresh solder brings it back right away.
If you try it and like it there are other cheaper versions of this alloy that work pretty much the same.
Cheers.
