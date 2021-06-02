Any video that starts with a phase diagram has instantly earned our attention. Admittedly, we have a pretty low bar for that kind of stuff, but eye candy aside, [Robin Debreuil]’s quick outline of his technique for desoldering with the help of bismuth is worth watching.
Aside from its use in those pink gloopy solutions one takes for an upset stomach, bismuth has a lot of commercial applications. For the purposes of desoldering, though, its tendency to lower the melting point of tin and tin alloys like solder is what makes it a valuable addition to the toolkit. [Robin] starts with a demonstration of just how far a little bismuth depresses the melting point of tin solder — to about 135°. That allows plenty of time to work, and freeing leads from pads becomes a snap. He demonstrates this with some large QFP chips, which practically jump off the board. He also demonstrates a neat technique for cleaning the bismuth-tin mix off the leads, using a length of desoldering braid clamped at an angle to the vertical with some helping-hands clips. The braid wicks the bismuth-tin mix away from the leads along one side of the chip, while gravity pulls it down the braid to pool safely on the bench. Pretty slick.
Lest leaded solder fans fret, [Robin] ensures us this works well for lead-tin solder too. You won’t have to worry about breaking the bank, either; bismuth is pretty cheap and easily sourced. And as a bonus, it’s pretty non-toxic, at least as far as heavy metals go. But alas — it apparently doesn’t machine very well.
5 thoughts on “Make Your Desoldering Easier By Minding Your Own Bismuth”
One caution: it works perhaps too well for solder with lead. The melting point of a tin-lead-bismuth alloy can drop well below 100C; low enough that operating temperatures in some circuits will cause the solder to melt. If you thoroughly clean the area and remove as much solder as possible before soldering in the new component you’ll probably be OK.
That’s a really good point. The eutectic ratio is a little over 1/3 bismuth with 60/40 solder, but you will get that low melting point (94-98C!) in whatever portion of the metal mix can form that alloy. So 1% just bismuth would mean something like 3% of your joint would have that low melting point, assuming it is well mixed. I don’t have a great way of cleaning trace amounts from components, I guess probably a hot air gun would work best for that? Or maybe just dropping the chip in boiling water/hot oil – not sure if that’s a good idea though :).
Hmm, seems to work just like ChipQuik. Much cheaper, too. Any disadvantages?
I believe Roto136 [1] on the rotometals site is the same formula as ChipQuik (at least both have a melting point of 58C and contain bismuth and indium). I have used both of those and they also work really well, but I generally use bismuth+solder anyway.
I’m not sure if it is strictly necessary, but I always heat the puddle up past the melting point of the original solder, allowing it to mix in. The roto136 has a much lower melting point than BiSn, but the indium in there has higher thermal conductivity than bismuth, so I’m not sure the lower temp gives you a lot more time (haven’t tested, just my feeling using it). Certainly using *more* of either alloy gives you more time, but there is already lots of time with just bismuth.
As Shirley mentions above, one downside is you want to make sure to clean it off well for a high temperature board (though that is doubly true for a lower melt alloy like ChipQuik or Roto136).
[1] https://www.rotometals.com/roto136f-low-melt-fusible-bismuth-based-ingot-alloy-ingot-1-2-pound-per-ingot/
Wow! This is a cool tip. I have a bunch of chunks of bismuth lying around from a project I long abandoned. I will definitely give this a try next time I need to desolder something painful.
