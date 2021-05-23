Tesla have claimed that their upcoming new Roadster will post a sub-2 second 0-60mph time. While it’s backed up by little more than a shiny website at this stage, [Engineering After Hours] took the number as a target to beat with his RC fan car build. (Video, embedded below.)
We’ve seen an earlier prototype of this build before, with the first version generating enough downforce to successfully drive upside down. The new build has several modifications to maximise its lateral acceleration capabilities. The new build drives all four wheels, which are fitted with sticky tyres coated in traction compound for maximum grip. The main drive motor, along with the fan and skirt assemblies, are all mounted in the center of the car now to properly balance the aero loads across the axles and provide a stable weight distribution for fast launches.
The results are impressive, with the car posting a 0-60mph time of just 1.825 seconds. There’s likely still time left on the table, too, once the car can be tuned to launch harder off the line. We’d love to see a racing series of fan-equipped RC cars hit the track, too, given the amount of grip available with such hardware.
7 thoughts on “RC Car Gets Fan-Assisted Downforce To Slay Tesla’s 0-60 Times”
How much resistance does a flat GoPro introduce?
Duno where this guy has been. There are many RC cars out there that already beat Teslas 0-60.
the 0-60 in 1.1S announced by Tesla for their roadster spaceX?
Nice explanation of the physics!
Totally!
I realise I’m totally unskilled in the whole RC car thing, but it looks like the front spoiler is flapping about at launch. Isn’t that a source of the stuttering? Seems like adding rigidity would help.
I did 0 to 67 mph in 2.05 seconds with an electric RC dragster back in the late 80’s. I was in magazines.
