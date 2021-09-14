Gorgeous Battery Welder Hits The Spot

Raise you’re hand if you’ve ever soldered directly to a battery even though you know better. We’ve all been there. Sometimes we get away with it when we have a small pack and don’t care about longevity. But when [Robert Dunn] needed to build a battery pack out of about 120 Lithium Ion cells, he knew that he had to do it The Right Way and use a battery spot welder. Of course, buying one is too simple for a hacker like [Robert]. And so it was that he decided to Build a Spot Welder from an old Microwave Oven and way too much mahogany, which you can view below the break.
For the unfamiliar, a battery spot welder is the magical device that attaches tabs to rechargeable batteries. You’ll notice that all battery packs with cylindrical cells have a tab with two small dimples. These dimples are where high amperage electricity quickly heats the battery terminal and the tab until they’re red hot, welding them together. The operation is done and over in less than a second, well before any heat damage can be done. The tab can then be soldered to or spot welded to another cell.
One of the most critical parts of spot welding batteries is timing. While [Robert Dunn] admits that a 555 timer or even just a manual switch and relay could have done the job, he opted for an Arduino Uno with a 4 character 7 segment LED display that shows the welding time in milliseconds. A 3d printed trigger and welder handle wrap up the hardware nicely.
The build is topped off by a custom mahogany enclosure that is quite a bit overdone. But if one has the wood, the time, the tools and skills (and a YouTube channel perhaps?) there’s no reason not to put in the extra effort! [Robert]’s resulting build is almost too nice, but it’ll certainly get the job done.
After the 3:15 welding stuff doesn’t he short all the laminations? I thought the laminations were supposed to be electrically insulated to reduce loss from eddy currents. At that specs would that be considered negligible?
Correct. But it was already shorted from the factory, so no way of reversing the damage. It’s a cheap way to manufacture a transformer and the producer of the microwave does what he can to save on copper and iron and the losses doesn’t matter since it’s the customer that is paying the electrical bill and the producer that is paying the shipping bill. The transformer need to be actively cooled since the no-load current is astronomical high (again, it has way too little copper and iron to really function well).
I would have spared all that copper by just sticking two copper nails at the end of the cables. With the handle around they would have looked nicer and less bulky. Do you see any possible drawback?
Sorry, I didn’t mean to post this as a reply…
I’m using a 12v car battery with a motorbike relay controlled by arduino. At 100ms my probes would probably go straight in the battery i\m welding. 30ms works great, doesn’t heat up the parts between the spots.
Hmm. Why take the core apart? The original secondary could also be removed with a hacksaw or a chisel.
That’s what about half the comments say too. I assume the instructions he followed didn’t have that, and without knowing more about transformers it’s not obvious that would be any better.
I have build such a spot-welder. It does not do the job!
I have a transformer from a microwave-oven, an high current (160A) triac, microcontroller with a 16×2 LCD and some switches / wheel-encoder for time-settings and single/double puls.
The problems:
– the transformer must be per-magnetized, so that this is not necessary any more
– the current on the 230V line was very high, I had a 25A fuse for the line and a 35A fuse for my house. (Sometimes it worked, often the 25A fuse blows and sometimes the 25A and the 35A fuse blown at the dame time)
Solution:
– use an adequate DC power-supply (I use current limited StepDown-regulator to create the load voltage)
– use capacitors (several 100F/2,7V types) in parallel and two in a row
– create a board with 8x N-Chanel MosFETs which can switch each 300A
– add cooper wires and two pipes for the hand-tool
– I have add a 10k resistor, so that the micro-controller can register a short circuit, if the cooper-spikes are pressed on the metal from the LiIon-battery
pre-magnetized
fuses blown at the Same time
