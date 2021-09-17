Hackaday Podcast 136: Smacking Asteroids, Decoding Voyager, Milling Cheap, And PS5 Triggered

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys look back on a great week of hardware hacking. What a time to be alive when you can use open source tools to decode signals from a probe that has long since left our solar system! We admire two dirt-cheap builds, one to measure current draw in mains power, another to mill small parts with great precision for only a few bucks. A display built from a few hundred 7-segment modules begs the question: who says pixels need to be the same size? We jaw on the concept of autonomous electric cargo ships, and marvel at the challenges of hitting an asteroid with a space probe. All that and we didn’t even mention using GLaDOS as a personal assistant robot, but that’s on the docket too!
Episode 136 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
- That sound was The Secret of Monkey Island theme
- [Lee] was randomly drawn from eight correct responses and wins the shirt!
New This Week:
- 2021 Hackaday Remoticon: Call For Proposals
- German Experiment Shows Horses Beating Local Internet Connections
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Minimal Mill: The Minamil
- How The PS5’s Genuinely Clever Adaptive Triggers Work
- GNU Radio Decodes Voyager Data
- Using Homebrew Coils To Measure Mains Current, And Taking The Circuit Breaker Challenge
- GLaDOS Voice Assistant Passive-Aggressively Automates Home
- What’s Cooler Than A 7-Segment Display? A 7200-Segment Display!
Quick Hacks:
