German Experiment Shows Horses Beating Local Internet Connections

These days, we’re blessed with wired and wireless networks that can carry huge amounts of data in the blink of an eye. However, some areas are underprovisioned with bandwidth, such as Schmallenberg-Oberkirchen in Germany. There, reporters ran a test last December to see which would be faster: the Internet, or a horse?
The long and the short of it is that Germany faces issues with disparate Internet speeds across the country. Some areas are well-served by high-speed fiber services. However, others deemed less important by the free market struggle on with ancient copper phone lines and subsequently, experience lower speeds.
Thus, the experiment kicked off from the house of photographer [Klaus-Peter Kappest], who started an Internet transfer of 4.5GB of photos over the Internet. At the same time, a DVD was handed to messengers riding on horseback to the destination 10 kilometers away. The horses won the day, making the journey in about an hour, while the transfer over [Kappest’s] copper connection was still crawling along, only 61% complete.
Obviously, it’s a test that can be gamed quite easily. The Internet connection would have easily won over a greater distance, of course. Similarly, we’ve all heard the quote from [Andrew Tanenbaum]: “Never underestimate the bandwidth of a station wagon full of tapes hurtling down the highway.”
Notably, [Kappest’s] home actually had a fiber line sitting in the basement, but bureaucracy had stymied any attempts of his to get it connected. The stunt thus also served as a great way to draw attention to his plight, and that of others in Germany suffering with similar issues in this digital age.
Top speeds for data transfer continue to rise; an Australian research team set a record last year of 44.2 terabits per second. Naturally, the hard part is getting that technology rolled out across a country. Sound off below with the problems you’ve faced getting a solid connection to your home or office.
11 thoughts on “German Experiment Shows Horses Beating Local Internet Connections”
Interesting adaption of RFC1149, which has been the gold standard for bandwidth comparisons for decades.
I might be wrong, but isn’t there oficial implementation of pigeons based transfer if my memory serves well.
Ping and lost packets may be the issue thou.
Actually a better unit to judge network connection speed is [bits * m/s] as it is harder to achieve high speeds over a longer distance.
They ran underground optical fibre right the way up an unpopulated coast of midwest Australia, just so they could transfer data cubes from the SKA. A courier could deliver overnight, the same data cube that takes over a week to transfer by Internet.
Do you mean they laid fibres to the SKA site so data can be transferred out, or fibres to an institute working on the the cubes?
The first is clearly needed since couriering disk packs 24/7 is hardly practical over the lifetime of the SKA (projected continuous bandwidth 80 Gbps). The second is a good excuse to get good connectivity to an institute as it sounds like there wasn’t that before, and it’s unlikely they’re going to work on the cubes then shut up shop leaving a white elephant fibre in the ground to nowhere.
You can almost rig the result to make it even without a horse, for any local loop distance.
The largest microSD card available is 1TB.
Give 100 microSD card to a marathon runner, and see the results. Very bad redundancy and loading time, but the transfer speed is phenomenal :D
You wouldn’t even need a marathon runner. Someone could walk the cards over faster than that internet connection.
If you think POTS is bad, I once worked in a rural town where out in the back country they still had phone lines that were one wire run along an old fence, and a big metal ground stake at each end. Somehow modems would work with that and get up to 2400 baud connections. Just enough for email without any attachments. That was circa 1998-99.
So guy had around 6 Mbps of outgoing traffic (on average). And horses provided around 9.5. It still beats my home internet access by a lot.
2.7GB out of 4.5GB transferred in about an hour is nothing to sneeze at. Still faster then most high end DSL and some low end Fiber connections.
In our country (Slovakia), we have term “kabelovy prenos” which can be translated as wire transfer (kabel = cable) or as duffelbag transfer (kabela = duffelbag ). This was used in era of punchcards when you wanted to transfer large amount of data but was impossible over wire.
