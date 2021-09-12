Car keys these days are remarkably complex beasts. Covered in buttons and loaded with security transponders, they often cost hundreds of dollars to replace if you’re unlucky enough to lose them. However, back in the day, keys used to just be keys — a hunk of metal in a mechanical pattern to move some levers and open a door. Thus, you could reshape a wrench into a key for an old car if that was something you really wanted to do.
The concept is simple. Take a 12mm ratcheting wrench, and shape the flat section into a profile matching that of a key for an older car without any electronic security features. The first step is to cut down the shaft, before grinding it down to match the thickness and width of the original key.
The profile of the key is then drawn onto the surface, and a Dremel used with a cutting disc to create the requisite shape. Finally, calipers are used to mark out the channels to allow the key to slide into the keyway, before these are also machined with the rotary tool.
Filing and polishing cleans up the final result to create a shiny, attractive ratchet wrench key. Even better, it does a great job of opening the car, too.
Similar machining techniques can be used to duplicate a key from just a photo (something I did back in 2019 to prank my friend). Alternatively, 3D printing can be great for reproducing even high-security keys. Video after the break.
17 thoughts on “Making A Car Key From A Ratcheting Wrench”
Really cool hack, but bad for overall longevity of the lock cylinder. Keys are made of softer metal for more reasons than just ease of cutting: the cylinder pins will outlive the key. Wrenches are made from chromoly steel, far harder than the pins. If the wrench key is used daily, you’ll be changing that lock cylinder often.
My Ford courier has a chrome plated steel key. Still works fine.
Data point of one. CM’s statement is still generally correct though, even if it isn’t a hard 100% correct statement.
BMW Motorcycles have had steel keys for decades.
It’s actually a factory key for Ford/Mazda of the era.
I can’t imagine that’s anything other than a decorative plate, not a hardness plate. Even if it is a hardness plate, it’s still only tens of microns thick, as opposed to the wrench which is likely equivalent or harder and so it’d wear down the entire thing.
Yeah its flaking on the sides.
However did the chrome wear or get milled off the mating surfaces?
Do you think annealing it bring the hardness down enough to make an appreciable difference?
Making a video that shows your key is like recording you logging in into your google account without hiding your password
I think it looks great but how long before it starts rusting?
Well it’s a 1970s Japanese car, so it’s probably just paint, faith and memory holding it together
Oh, you meant the key
As a 2006 MX-5/ Miata owner, I feel this….
Nice, now we can all steal your car! Thanks for giving everyone the key, and making us aware there’s no immobiliser, or other security features :D
Anyone who goes through that much trouble to an acquire a 1970s Datsun hasn’t stolen anything, they’ve earned it
Like many things here..(To borrow a line from a famous president…) they did it not because it was easy but because it was hard.
Imlressive that it was all done with hand tools
