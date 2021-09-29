IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages.
At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials.
In this particular case, [Walker] explains that a power management chip you could get on DigiKey for $1.20 USD a few months ago is now in such short supply that the best offer he’s found so far is $49.70 a pop from an electronics broker in Shenzhen. It sounds like he’s going to bite the bullet and buy the four of them (ouch) that he needs to build a working prototype, but obviously it’s a no go for production.
Luckily, it’s not all bad news. [Walker] has made some good progress on the power supply board, which will eventually join the diminutive computer inside the USB charger enclosure. Part of the trick is that the device is still supposed to be a functional USB charger, so in addition to 5 VDC for the output port, the power supply also needs to produce 1.1 V, 1.35 V, 2.5 V, 3.0 V, and 3.3 V for the computer. We’re glad to see he’s taking the high road with his mains circuitry, making sure to use UL listed components and maintaining proper isolation.
When we last checked in on the WiFiWart back in July, [Walker] had already managed to boot Linux on his over-sized prototype board. Now he’s got PCBs in hand that look far closer to the final size and shape necessary to tuck them into a phone charger. It’s a shame that the parts shortage is slowing down progress, but we’re confident we’ll at least get to see a one-off version of the WiFiWart powered up before the year is out.
6 thoughts on “IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now”
Change the design to use what Onion Mega uses. MT7688AN which is MIPS24KEc. It runs WRT. The onion is so small it could go in to a 12w wall adapter. You could even stick a camera on it in that size.
I got bit by the IC shortage in the same way: I designed a board with a chip in stock everywhere and then a week later, the entire global supply of LM5164 chips (by TI) evaporated except some warehouses in China which ran an insane markup. I’m only making a few boards, so I just redesigned for a different (less capable) PMIC but it was a pain and limits which battery packs I can use. >:(
Recently, there were about a dozen ICM20649s available for general purchase in the US, and five of them were sitting on my workbench. It was an oddly powerful feeling.
Better wait with detailed design until you have all parts in your hands. Distributors no longer stock large quantities, there are just too many parts and variants. This problem isn’t new, I had to change several designs in the last two decades due to suddenly unavailable (and often trivial) parts.
CH552G which have USB and programmable IO/I2C/etc… with Arduino IDE with a 8051 are out of stock as well:
https://www.lcsc.com/product-detail/Microcontroller-Units-MCUs-MPUs-SOCs_WCH-Jiangsu-Qin-Heng-CH552G_C111292.html
So whoever can get in contact with Walker, his best options are to buy some PBO-3C-5 (only 600mA) if he can manage or to use a different voltage module and add a switching regulator. It’s frustrating but the parts that go out of stock now will take at least a year to come back in stock. It’s best to adapt than wait.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)