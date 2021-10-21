British Licence Plate Camera Fooled By Clothing

It’s a story that has caused consternation and mirth in equal measure amongst Brits, that the owners of a car in Surrey received a fine for driving in a bus lane miles away in Bath, when in fact the camera had been confused by the text on a sweater worn by a pedestrian. It seems the word “knitter” had been interpreted by the reader as “KN19 TER”, which as Brits will tell you follows the standard format for modern UK licence plate.
It gives us all a chance to have a good old laugh at the expense of the UK traffic authorities, but it raises some worthwhile points about the fallacy of relying on automatic cameras to dish out fines without human intervention. Except for the very oldest of cars, the British number plate follows an extremely distinctive high-contrast format of large black letters on a reflective white or yellow background, and since 2001 they have all had to use the same slightly authoritarian-named MANDATORY typeface. They are hardly the most challenging prospect for a number plate recognition system, but even when it makes mistakes the fact that ambiguous results aren’t subjected to a human checking stage before a fine is sent out seems rather chilling.
It also raise the prospect of yet more number-plate-related mischief, aside from SQL injection jokes and adversarial fashion, we can only imagine the havoc that could be caused were a protest group to launch a denial of service attack with activists sporting fake MANDATORY licence plates.
In discussions about “AI” (haha, insane laughter from someone having used semi-automated self correcting statistical methods in software since the 1980s …) I always, almost every single time, have to suggest “humans checking results before blindly passing AI-output on for fully automated decision makings”.
From “geeks” I get the eye. “Oh, that one again – AI is so good, it is soooo muuuuccchhhh beeedddaaa” (or are they saying “beta”?) ” than any human … we should eliminate the human error instead”.
From normal people I get “wait, what, those results AREN’T CHECKED by humans?”
It seems like there is a LOT of public education AND discussion needed. Still needed. Sigh. As if THAT would ever happen.
Used correctly AI probably is better than a human, 100% of its maximum performance possibility every day all day. The downside is trying to use them on a less than constrained world – on your production line scenario the variation is so tightly controlled the AI is only presented with rather predictable inputs so won’t get it wrong much if at all while doing a job soo tedious a human would probably be loosing concentration…
That is however the big problem AI – they are not as smart as even the stupidest human, so can’t deal with unexpected variables at all well – they won’t even realise its an unexpected event and thus have lower confidence in their result to bring an expert (human) into the loop – something this case really shows up, it looks like a number plate, its on the road, but a human would immediately know its not, its moving in the wrong way, its far too small and shaped incorrectly..
This is something the AI can do – very good object detection with the right training set, but it needs the right training set – its got to be looking for more than just a number plate, so in this case probably wouldn’t trigger if it was also requiring the number it knows should be a Car/Motorbike/Van etc to look like one – could even flag up stolen plates potentially. But even then it will still see something similar as a high probability match, as its making decisions based on its training data, and the people who put that together will fail to account for something, because no human will think of everything that will trip the AI up if its not trained – so in the case of numberplate and car it might trigger on a toy car for instance – its got a number plate sticker, looks like a car the fact the scale is all wrong wasn’t something it considered – these odd edge cases are too obvious to us or to out of the ordinary to consider adding to the training data.
Adversarial fashion is definitely going to be a headache for it as time goes on… Which personally I am fine with, if and when machines really become sentient they are probably more trustworthy with such jobs than a human, but as it stands now machines really should be kept as a tool for the human operators or in such controlled environments doing their very repetitive task – as that is what they are good for.
OR…
It was doing little more than OCR to read the plates, and correcting any issues with the system would require spending a few hundred grand the department that issues the fines just doesn’t have.
In the UK, the department that fines people does not get to keep the money.
Simple solution..
Enclose a photo of the vehicle with the offending plate with every fine. Then when someone challenges the fine, as the vehicle in question appears to be a middle aged woman with text on her chest.. The fine is cancelled with a polite standard apology.
Problem solved.
Actually, it does take photos and those can be used to appeal against the fine. I was given a penalty notice once for driving in a bus only turn right lane in a town I had never visited (Reading, UK) but it had been snowing hard so there were no visible lane markings and the signs were unreadable from the dirt. I appealed using the photos provided by the local authority that showed a total white out, and the appeal was accepted.
Reading is notorious for cameras catching you. Years ago they changed the direct of a one-way street one weekend, and fined 100s of people very fast – the police eventually intervened and reverted the change as it was getting dangerous.
The fix is simple: copy on a tshirt the name plate of some high ranking officials then wander on bus lanes…
> but even when it makes mistakes the fact that ambiguous results aren’t subjected to a human checking stage before a fine is sent out seems rather chilling.
Really ambiguous results are send for human processing on the system I worked on. But maybe this just wasn’t classified as ambiguous.
Anyhow, it’s hardly the worst automated ticketing system error. And seeing the photo makes it obviously wrong and easy to correct.
I do however, know of an incident with an average speed measurement system (two camera and measure the time it takes from cars to get from system 1 to system 2). Clocks drifted, 60.000 tickets where generated before the system was shutdown. And the company never sold another system like this again.
Both systems where syncing by NTP, but when NTP went down on one system, nothing detected that and drift assured.
