It’s common wisdom that the lathe is the essential machine tool, and the only one that can make copies of itself. While we won’t argue the primacy of the lathe in the machine shop, this scratch-built, heavy-duty lathe gives the lie to the latter argument — almost.
We’re used to seeing homebrew lathes, of course, and we’ve featured more than a few of them before. But two things make [Jornt]’s build stand out: how few specialized tools were needed to build it, and the sheer size and bulk of the finished product. Where most homebrew lathes tend to be the bench top variety and feature cast aluminum parts, [Jornt] went with steel for his build, and a lot of it. The base and bed of the machine are welded from scrap steel I-beams, and the ways are made from angle iron that has been ground flat with a clever jig to hold an angle grinder. The angle grinder plays a prominent role in the build, as do simple tools like a hand drill, files, and a welder — and yes, the unfinished lathe itself, which was used to bore out the bearing blocks for the headstock.
The completed lathe, powered by a treadmill motor in a way that [Jeremy Fielding] would no doubt endorse, comes in at a beefy 450 kg. It honestly looks like something you could buy from a catalog, and has most of the features of commercial machines. One thing we’d love to see on this lathe is the electronic lead screw that [James Clough] developed for his off-the-shelf lathe.
3 thoughts on “Heavy Metal Lathe Build Doesn’t Spare The Steel”
Beautiful work. Quite a commitment and skilled execution. The els would be a great addition.
At just over 1000 lbs it’s not real heavy metal. Here’s on where the machinist rides the carriage:
https://i1.wp.com/makezine.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/enormous-lathe-614×443.jpg?resize=614%2C443&ssl=1
I’m curious about the recurring insistence on prismatic ways. A lot of lathes were built with flat ways, using the front edge of the flat ways as the reference for the carriage. This vastly simplifies fabrication, especially if you decide to use a piece of precision ground flatstock as the bed ways on which the carriage runs.
After very significant use you can wear the front edge, which means you have to tighten the carriage gibs (and since it’ll be uneven wear it’ll mean you’d have to readjust the gibs for operation outside of the worn area.) But if you use a chunk of steel 20mm thick, that’s more wear area than prismatic ways have, so it should outlast them. Plus it has the huge advantage that regrinding the bed is trivial, with a single setup on a grinder that can handle top, front, and back way edges (where the gibs bear.) Also vastly easier to scrape true if you’re That Kind Of Person.
So what’s the draw of prismatic ways?
(I mean part of this is bias as my lathes are flat bed and it’s worked really well.)
With a vertical reference edge, something needs to pull the carriage up against it. With prismatic, gravity does that.
That said, I don’t know anything about lathes other than how to turn a really rough prototype on one, but that’s the most obvious benefit of a prismatic way to me.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)