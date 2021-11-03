Vintage Computers With A Real Turbo

In prior centuries, it was common practice to tie the operation of a program to a computer’s clock speed. As computers got faster and faster, the programs tied to that slower clock speed sometimes had trouble running. To patch the issue temporarily, some computers in the early 90s included a “TURBO” button which actually slowed the computer’s clock speed down in order to help older software run without breaking in often unpredictable ways. [Ted Fried] decided that he would turn this idea on its head, though, by essentially building a TURBO button into the hardware of old computers which would greatly increase the execution speed of these computers without causing software mayhem.
To accomplish this, he is running CPU emulators on Teensys (Teensies?), but they are configured to be a drop-in replacement for the physical CPU of several retro computers such as the Apple II, VIC-20, and Commodore 64 rather than an emulator for an entire system. It can be configured to run either in cycle-accurate mode, making it essentially identical to the computer’s original hardware, or it can be placed into an accelerated mode to take advantage of the Teensy 4.1’s 800 MHz processor, which is orders of magnitude faster than the original hardware. This allows (most of) the original hardware to still be used while running programs at wildly faster speeds without needing to worry about any programming hiccups due to the increased clock speed.
The video below demonstrates [Ted]’s creation running in an Apple II but he has several other cores for other retro computers. It’s certainly a unique way to squeeze more computing power out of these antique machines. Some Apple II computers had a 4 MHz clock which seems incredibly slow by modern standards, so the 800 MHz Teensy would have been considered wizardry by the standards of the time, but believe it or not, it’s actually necessary to go the other direction for some applications and slow this computer down to a 1 MHz crawl.
That’s an amazing idea! Definitely a why didn’t anyone think of this before, type moment. Great job!
Now I find my self wondering why we’re constantly having to upgrade motherboards when upgrading CPUs. Why can’t they just be pin compatible?
The idea isn’t new, but it needs a deceptively large amount of processing power to accomplish that haven’t really been available or cheap enough until recently. The hard realtime constraints of bitbanging a 1-MHz or higher parallel bus are *extremely* hard, and it’s not a use-case that any vendor has seen the need to create hardware peripherals for.
The 65F02 reported on HaD a few weeks ago uses a full FPGA. The PiStorm uses a full Raspberry Pi 3 along with a CPLD. This M65-Fast uses a Teensy clocked at *800MHz*, and it needs it! My own still-unpublished Z80 project gets away with using a seemingly-modest Raspberry Pi Pico, but it critically depends on clever use of it’s unusual PIO hardware which can do multiple single-clock bus transactions in parallel.
Practically all of those can run a full emulated system by themselves, not just act as a CPU for real hardware, so it’s a bit weird to stick it into an existing machine and make a hybrid system. Recent conditions must have been ripe for it, which is why suddenly we have multiple similar projects out of nowhere.
Maybe in another 40 years someone will be doing the same thing, with a 800 GHz unit in a x64 motherboard
Cool idea. Badly written article. It’s not a “turbo button”, and it’s not an emulator. It’s using the guts of the Apple II to make an ARM-based computer.
There’s no such thing as bad publicity! LOL!
-Ted
The first PC “turbo” buttons were for speeding up 8086/88 XTs from 4.7MHz to around 8MHz. As the name suggests: pressing that button speeded it up rather than slowed it down.
I vaguely remember Some having a 7 segment LCD on the front panel displaying the clock speed, also. But what were the skull keys for?
