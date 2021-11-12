A fresh-squeezed glass of orange juice with breakfast seems like a trope that’s straight from a late 1980s sitcom. Making orange juice is easy; press until the liquid comes out. Apple juice (and, by extension, apple cider) is the same principle but requires much more force to squeeze out the juice. So what if you, like [Peter], have 900 lbs (408.2 kg for those metrically minded) of apples that you want to make cider out of? The obvious solution is to create a somewhat automated homemade cider press with lasers.
An earlier effort to make 25 gallons of cider took several full days of struggle for four people, so [Peter] knew he had to plan better next year. [Peter’s wife] milled and glued red oak into a large, sturdy frame that could press down with proper force and not break. [Peter] reached out to the local metal shop to fabricate a stainless steel tray with a custom drain. The cider basket itself and the pressboard were maple with waterproofing oil.
However, just because you can press apples, doesn’t mean you’re ready to make cider. They still need to be washed, cut, and ground into a pulp. A ramp was fashioned that it could be set in a truck bed with sprayers to wash the apples as they rolled by. A laser circuit with an LM393 opamp and a photoresistor allowed the sprayers to only activate when there was actually an apple to spray. Apple grinders are tricky as they need to survive the drop of several one-pound balls while staying at a reasonable speed. The grinder dispenses the pulp into a mesh nylon bag in a 5-gallon bucket, ready to be pressed. For the curious reader, 900lbs of apples yielded 60 gallons of delicious cider.
If you’re looking for a smaller scale press, here’s a cider press that’s a little simpler to make.
3 thoughts on “The Spiced (Cider) Must Flow”
Those looking to build an apple mill for smaller quantities should also consider a new stainless steel garbage disposal unit. A bit of plywood and a 2×4 makes a tray to mount it on. Sit it on sawhorses or similar. I use that method to mill 15-30 gallons worth of apples. Larger apples have to be cut by hand, and occasionally I encounter overheating that forces a 15 minute break, but generally it works. It’s more accessible to those with more limited tools or skill-sets than the one in the article here, and certainly easier than a hand-cranked mill.
Here in the UK, “cider” is alcoholic (US “hard cider”?). “Apple juice” is the plain juice from apples.
Same in Czech republic and Slovakia.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)